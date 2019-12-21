Aggie Lal Teaches Readers How to Take Beautiful Images While Traveling in New Book, InstaTravel

Aggie Lal is a successful Instagrammer with thousands of followers who is known for her pictures and posts of beautiful and exotic international destinations. Recently, she’s penned a book helping people capture their own Instagram moments called InstaTravel: Discover Breathtaking Destinations. Have Amazing Adventures. Capture Stunning Photos.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2019 / In just a few short years, Instagram has grown to become one of the most popular social media platforms of all time with many people carving out careers through it as influencers and posters. Today, there are over 100 million Instagram users around the world who check in typically throughout each day to post or browse through feeds. Users like Aggie Lal have discovered the importance of connecting with followers and viewers by posting phenomenal photos that inspire and excite them.

“There’s more to a successful Instagram post than just a great shot of pretty landscapes or a beautifully colored image,” says Aggie Lal. “It has to tell a story or share an idea, and it has to be able to connect with many people at once.”

A lot of posters look through video tutorials and online articles on how to post better images in the hopes that they can increase their own followings. While there are many online resources, it’s always better to hear insightful advice from those who have already found success on Instagram.

Aggie Lal is an Instagram travel influencer whose passion for travel and finding beauty in the world has shaped a successful career. She was born in Poland and currently resides in sunny Los Angeles. Aggie is a global citizen who loves spending time in nature and chasing adventure while seeking inner peace and self-fulfillment.

Although she originally called her Instagram “Travel in Her Shoes,” the name was born out of her passion for learning about the peoples and cultures that make up our planet. Aggie Lal not only shows the beauty of the world to her Instagram followers, but she also champions causes such as the better treatment of animals, more respect for indigenous people, and a kinder, gentler approach to sharing life together.

To help other people find the success that she’s discovered on Instagram, Aggie Lal is soon releasing a book on how to better your craft entitled InstaTravel: Discover Breathtaking Destinations. Have Amazing Adventures. Capture Stunning Photos. In it, she teaches readers how to turn their fantasies into Instagram-worthy photos using the same resources she did to become one of the pre-eminent Instagram travel influencers on the social media platform. The book will help readers fill their feed with amazing photos that look just like those featured on her own page.

InstaTravel is set to release online and in physical stores on February 4, 2020.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7862338220

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/570974/Aggie-Lal-Teaches-Readers-How-to-Take-Beautiful-Images-While-Traveling-in-New-Book-InstaTravel