Cann American Corp. Provides Shareholder Update

Company Completes Name Change Approval

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2019 / Cann American Corp., formerly Canamed4Pets, Inc., (OTC PINK:CNNA) is pleased to announce FINRA approval of its name change due to merger.

To recap, on August 21, 2019 the company effected a merger between Canamed4Pets, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Cann American Holdings, LLC. As a result, the surviving company became Cann American Corp.

After three months of review process and dozens of document requests by FINRA, the approval was made effective on December 20, 2019. The name change proved to be more complex as it was a merger between California and Wyoming companies rather than just a mere name change.

For those new to the company and our progress to date some key milestones for 2019 have been as follows:

April 2019 – Administrative Dissolution overturned by District Court of Wyoming.

May 2019 – More than 3.17 billion shares issued to former Director retired to treasury.

June 2019 – 4.16 billion shares issued to former Director retired to treasury.

August 2019 – Completion of asset purchase (to be announced).

August 2019 – Merger effected between Canamed4Pets, Inc. and Cann American Holdings, LLC.

December 2019 – FINRA approval of name change due to merger.

Stated company CEO, Jason Black: “2019 has been very busy for Cann American in the form of reorganizing. Now that the company has been structured in the way I always envisioned it, we’ll be going into 2020 strong with a number of key announcements. In fact, we have some things that have already transpired but did not announce as we did not want to further complicate the FINRA name change process. Those items will be addressed shortly. I know the past few months of awaiting the name change has been tough on shareholders. It was no picnic for me either. As always, I appreciate your patience and support.”

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact: Jason Black

cannamericanholdings@gmail.com

SOURCE: Cann American Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/571151/Cann-American-Corp-Provides-Shareholder-Update