Citipost Mail Launches New Website

DERBY, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2019 / Hand in hand with its recent brand refresh initiative, Citipost Mail, the UK’s largest privately-owned downstream access provider, is kickstarting its 2020 growth drive with the launch of its new, informative website.

2019 brought a lot of changes to Citipost Mail with a number of new appointments, including that of head of marketing David Bradford, who has spearheaded the restructuring of the marketing function.

Citipost Mail is enjoying significant growth, with the launch of a dedicated global mail arm, and investment in new solutions including the self-serve Digi-Mail hybrid mail platform and an SMS marketing tool. The company, which currently processes more than 16 million items of mail every week, predicts it will see a further 100% growth in vertical markets over the next three years.

David says: “We’ve worked hard to deliver a website that can inform and inspire across our diverse range of services and sectors, and we are delighted with the results. We wanted to develop an accessible website with a great user experience that shows not just what we do, but how we do it and the fantastic team of people behind the business.

“As part of our growth strategy we will be diversifying our product portfolio and it is important that we have a dynamic online resource that can act as a portal for our customers. We also want to simplify industry jargon and provide easy access to the information and resources that explain some of the complicated eligibility requirements and criteria of incentives and available discounts to enhance understanding for our customers and are in line with our policy of transparency.

“Next year, we will be taking it one step further with some exciting announcements on collaborations, incentives and services. It’s definitely a case of watch this space in 2020 for Citipost Mail.”

To find out more about Citipost Mail, visit its new website at www.citipostmail.co.uk or call 02032600240

