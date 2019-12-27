Global Library Automation Systems and Services Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Library Automation Systems and Services – Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Library Automation Systems and Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$436.4 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3.3%.
Commercial Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.3 Billion by the year 2025, Commercial Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$16.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$12.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Commercial Systems will reach a market size of US$77.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$120.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Auto-Graphics Inc.
- Capita Business Services Ltd.
- CR2 Technologies Ltd.
- Equinox Open Library Initiative
- Ex Libris Ltd.
- Infor
- Library Automation Technologies Inc.
- LIBSYS Ltd.
- OCLC, Inc.
- PrimaSoft PC Inc.
- Progressive Technology Federal Systems, Inc. (PTFS)
- SirsiDynix Technologies
Executive Summary:
Given the present challenging business climate in the marketplace, companies are increasingly looking beyond the primary library automation system and focusing on other products and systems to sustain continuous inflow of revenues. System vendors are developing a range of novel products that offer cutting-edge library automation solutions, in addition to integrating new advanced functionalities in their existing product lines. Some of the additional features offered by the vendors include – metasearch, electronic resource management, link resolvers, digital repositories, RFID, reference linking systems, enhanced web-based OPACS, and digital asset management systems. Companies are developing content, either in electronic or printed form, and creating and incorporating a wide range of novel technologies for providing state-of-the-art automation solutions for their customers. New generation of integrated library systems being developed and introduced in the library automation services and systems market are coming integrated with revolutionary reporting functionalities. Vendors are providing a range of standardized pre-designed reports to enhance reporting capabilities of libraries. Latest systems also incorporate business intelligence tools that significantly optimize a library’s analysis.
In the future, current library environment comprising of core ILS and add-on products are likely to progressively evolve into a closely-knit set of automation products offering both basic as well as advanced electronic resource management functionalities. This shift would be essentially in line with the larger trend towards consolidating related product tools in integrated suites, as seen in most other industrial sectors. Rapid growth in web services in recent times indicates towards gradual development of a framework for supporting improved integration. This bodes well for the evolution of new technologies that allow better integration of ILS and non-ILS products in near future. System maintenance services market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.07% over the years 2011 through 2015, as stated by Global Industry Analysts, Inc. Non-integrated library systems market is projected to reach $84.46 million by the year 2012.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Library Automation Systems and Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Library Automation Systems and Services Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Library Automation Systems and Services Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
