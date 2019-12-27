Harris Williams Advises Crisis Prevention Institute on its Sale to Wendel

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces that it advised Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI), a portfolio company of FFL Partners (FFL), on its sale to Wendel, a premier European investment firm. CPI is a leading provider of behavior management and crisis prevention training programs. The transaction was led by Mike Wilkins and Andy Leed of the Harris Williams Technology, Media & Telecom (TMT) Group; Derek Lewis and Kel Wilburn of the Harris Williams Business Services Group; and Graham Rives of the firm’s Richmond office.

“It has been a pleasure to work with CEO Tony Jace and the CPI management team to find an excellent new partner in Wendel,” said Mike Wilkins, a managing director at Harris Williams. “The transaction is indicative of the interest Harris Williams continues to see in the professional education and training sector, especially for top assets like CPI, and adds to the firm’s track record in the space.”

CPI is a world-leading training organization specializing in the safe management of disruptive and assaultive behavior. The company’s Nonviolent Crisis Intervention® training program is embraced worldwide by organizations committed to providing quality care and services in a respectful, safe environment. The strategies taught in the Nonviolent Crisis Intervention® training program provide staff members with an effective framework for decision making and problem solving to prevent, de-escalate and safely respond to disruptive or assaultive behavior. The philosophy relating to Care, Welfare, Safety, and SecuritySM expands throughout the continuum of interventions that are necessary when working toward reduction or elimination of restraint use.

FFL is a San Francisco-based private equity firm with over $4.5 billion under management. For over 20 years, the firm has helped build industry-leading companies, providing capital and advice to exceptional management teams to grow businesses and unlock value. FFL has deep experience in investing and operations, and has brought large-company best practices and professional networks to smaller companies. Business growth has provided over 75% of the value created by FFL for its investors. FFL invests in business services, industrials, consumer products and services, financial services and healthcare services.

Wendel is one of Europe’s leading listed investment firms. The group invests in Europe, North America and Africa in companies which are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas, Cromology, Stahl, IHS, Constantia Flexibles, Allied Universal and Tsebo. Wendel plays an active role as a controlling or lead shareholder in these companies. The firm implements long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions. Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams TMT Group advises leading private and public companies, entrepreneurs, private equity firms and venture capital firms on mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising transactions worldwide. The TMT Group has deep domain expertise in the Software/SaaS and Internet & Digital Media segments, with particular emphasis on specific verticals including education technology, data analytics, energy technology, fintech, public sector, and supply chain/logistics—with a dedicated healthcare technology (HCIT) practice. Across verticals, the firm also advises technology services and networking solutions businesses. For more information on the TMT Group and its recent transactions, visit the TMT Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

The Harris Williams Business Services Group has experience advising companies that provide a range of commercial, industrial and professional services. For more information on the firm’s Business Services Group and other recent transactions, visit the Business Services Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

