Kanooq Announces Chief Technology Officer Appointment Leading into 2020 Commercialization

CALGARY, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2019 / Kanooq is proud to announce the appointment of Samuel Reid as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Reid joined Kanooq’s leadership team in November, to lead its Nervius technology development and early customer adoption across Industry 4.0 sectors.

“I am quite excited to be having Samuel join Kanooq’s executive team and heading Kanooq’s technology development as a chief technology officer,” said CEO and Founder Eyad Alnuweiri. “For nearly 2 years, Mr. Reid has been instrumental in building Nervius core cybersecurity and DLT components. We look forward to his leadership and distinguished mind in building the future of industry 4.0 digital infrastructure.”

Reid is a mathematician, business executive, inventor, and STEM polymath who has authored 10+ public papers, spoken at 100+ conferences and has a portfolio of classified work. He was the Chief Blockchain Engineer of the world’s first government-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, the Gibraltar Blockchain Exchange, and has also held CEO positions at Clean Crude Corporation and GeometricLabs Corporation.

When asked about his new role, Reid stated, “It has been an innovative and enjoyable collaboration working on DLT software/hardware cybersecurity with Mr. Alnuweiri for almost two years, and I am happy to join Kanooq as CTO, where I will be empowered to lead the technology development and implementation of the Nervius platform for industry, academia, and government.”

Mr. Reid is also part of the Space Exploration Branch of the Canadian Space Agency as a member of the Signature Technology Consultation Committee. As the CEO of Geometric Energy Corporation (NATO/U.S. DLA Commercial and Government Entity) as well as the subsidiaries Geometric Medical Corporation and Geometric Space Corporation, Mr. Reid has vast experience in the analysis and execution of project operations, logistics, technology feasibility, research and development in energy systems, aerospace, defense, cybersecurity, and medical technology. He is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Geometric Labs Corporation and Clean Crude Corporation, as well as holding the titles of CEO at DFINI, CTO at Coinstreet Partners, and CTO at Kanooq Industries. Mr. Reid was also previously the Head of the Space at IOTA Foundation and was Co-Founder/Board Member/Intergovernmental Affairs Director of The Institute for Exotic Science.

​Kanooq Industries Inc. founded in 2018, is a Vancouver-based technology firm specializing in Industry 4.0 technology development, and maker of Nervius, a next-gen advanced reliable IOT digital infrastructure technology. The Company’s technology incorporates blockchain-based cybersecurity, the internet-of-things (“IOT”) and artificial intelligence (“A.I.”) with the goal of providing a low-cost lightweight asset tracking and critical infrastructure monitoring for aerospace supply chain, wildfire public safety and Energy infrastructure health and safety.

