KBRA Assigns Ratings to DCP Rights LLC, Series 2019-1 and Withdraws Ratings on DCP Rights LLC, Series 2014-1

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns ratings to the two classes of Notes issued by DCP Rights LLC, Series 2019-1. At the same time, KBRA is withdrawing the ratings on DCP Rights LLC, Series 2014-1 as the notes have been paid down in full.

This transaction is Dick Clark Productions, LLC’s (“DCP” or the “Company”) second securitization. The transaction consists of two senior notes, the $30 million Class A-1 Variable Funding Notes, and the $500 million Class A-2 notes. The securitization has a 30-year legal final maturity and a four year anticipated repayment date (“ARD”). The proceeds will be used to prepay the DCP Rights, LLC, Series 2014-1 in full and prepay a loan to Valence Media, LLC. The transaction is secured by the transfer of DCP’s interests in intellectual property rights, broadcast agreements and sponsorship agreements relating to the Company’s most recognizable television broadcasts (the “Core Programs”) to a bankruptcy-remote special purpose vehicle (“SPV”) as collateral for the offered notes. The DCP Rights, LLC (“DCP Rights” or the “Issuer”) transaction has some elements of a whole business securitization (“WBS”). However, unlike a WBS, not all of the operating assets of DCP will be transferred to the Issuer.

The collateral consists of all the existing and future fees and revenue generated from the Company’s production of the Core Programs. In addition, all fees and revenue generated from the production of any new broadcast (“New Program” and together with Core Programs, the “Programs”) produced by the Company that uses any of the intellectual property associated with a Core Program shall also serve as collateral for the offered notes.

The Core Programs are anticipated to include: (1) Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest (“NYRE”), (2) American Music Awards (“AMAs”), (3) Academy of Country Music Awards (“ACMAs”), (4) Golden Globe Awards (“GG”) and (5) Billboard Music Awards (“BBMAs”). For the 2019 fiscal year, the Core Programs are forecasted to represent approximately 87% of the Company’s revenues.

Notes Rating Principal Balance Series 2014-1, Class A WR $ – Series 2014-1, Class B WR $ – Series 2019-1, Class A-1 VFN BBB- (sf) $ 30,000,000 Series 2019-1, Class A-2 BBB- (sf) $ 500,000,000

