Mazda Production and Sales Results for November 2019

TOKYO, Dec 25, 2019 – (JCN Newswire) – Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for November 2019 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s total domestic production volume in November 2019 decreased 14.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in November 2019]

CX-5: 33,507 units (down 16.3% year on year)

MAZDA3: 12,872 units (up 19.0%)

CX-30: 10,550 units

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in November 2019 decreased 6.5% year on year, reflecting decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in November 2019]

MAZDA3: 15,019 units (down 19.0% year on year)

CX-4: 8,589 units (up 32.0%)

MAZDA2: 7,369 units (down 38.6%)

II. Domestic Sales

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in November 2019 decreased 28.2% year on year, reflecting decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.4% (down 1.0 points year on year), with a 1.6% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.2 points) and a 3.3% total market share (down 0.8 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in November 2019]

CX-30: 2,689 units

MAZDA2 (includes Demio): 2,102 units (down 33.8% year on year)

MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 1,582 units (up 96.8%)

III. Exports

Mazda’s export volume in November 2019 decreased 18.7% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in November 2019]

CX-5: 29,911 units (down 20.3% year on year)

MAZDA3: 10,481 units (up 9.9%)

CX-30: 8,943 units

IV. Global Sales

Mazda’s global sales volume in November 2019 decreased 1.3% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in November 2019]

CX-5: 35,499 units (down 7.7% year on year)

MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 27,645 units (up 0.4%)

CX-3: 11,230 units (down 18.5%)

