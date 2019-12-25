MHI Thermal Systems to Launch “MSV2” Lineup of Air-cooled Heat Pump Chillers, Including New 70HP Model

TOKYO, Dec 25, 2019 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems) is to commence marketing of the “MSV2” series of air-cooled heat pump chillers(1) offering outstanding efficiency and robust capacity to curb global warming. The new models realize the industry’s highest levels of coefficient of performance (COP)(2) ratings, a measure of energy consumption efficiency, through the adoption of a newly developed “e-3D” scroll compressor in combination with other proprietary technologies. The new units also adopt the R32 refrigerant featuring a low global warming potential (GWP)(3). Adoption of the MSV2 chillers for air cooling/heating in office buildings or for water chilling/heating in factories enables significant energy savings. Plans call for market launch of four models in summer 2020, in a range from 40 to a new 70 horsepower (HP).

The 60HP and 70HP models have respective COP ratings of 3.46 and 3.33 (rated cooling capacity), the highest levels in the industry(4). As a result, the 60HP model no longer requires registration under Japan’s High-Pressure Gas Safety Act. Adoption of the R32 refrigerant (675 GWP), already widely used in residential air conditioners, in place of the earlier R410A (2090 GWP) has reduced GWP to approximately one-third, combined with a 28% reduction in refrigerant charge volume. Together these improvements result in a 77% lower CO2 conversion factor, thereby contributing to the reduction of environmental load. The addition to the lineup of a 70HP model enables space savings even in applications requiring installation of multiple units.

The compressor adopted in the new MSV2 models features a more advanced “e-3D” scroll, which compresses both vertically and horizontally and thereby enhances efficiency during low loads. Changing the shape of the scroll has reduced leakage loss significantly and further raised the efficiency level. Meanwhile, superlative energy-saving performance has been achieved through the adoption of a large fan, long bell mouth, and small-diameter hairpin in the air heat exchanger. In addition, startup speed has been increased threefold compared to earlier models, resulting in reduced fluctuations in water temperature and enabling recovery from power outages. Also, cooling/heating is possible even in extremely hot environments, accommodating outside air intake temperatures up to 52degC.

Going forward, MHI Thermal Systems will continue to pursue the development of technologies and products that contribute to further energy savings and enhanced environmental performance. With its comprehensive technological capabilities derived from synergies enabled by the company’s broad operations in fields related to heating and cooling, MHI Thermal Systems will strive for the optimal thermal solutions to meet customers’ diverse needs.

(1) A heat pump chiller is a unit that creates and supplies hot and cold water to office buildings and industrial facilities such as factories for air-conditioning and other applications. Heat pump chillers are used mainly in cooling applications, but as the term “heat pump” indicates, they also can serve to heat water to high temperatures. They consist of circuitry using a refrigerant and water circulation system. The refrigerant and water perform heat exchange through a water heat exchanger.

(2) COP: Rated refrigeration capacity (kW) divided by power consumption (kW), including auxiliary power. The higher the value, the greater the energy saving. COP is calculated based on guidelines set by Japanese Industrial Standards (JIS).

(3) GWP: The lower the value, the higher the level of environmental performance. CO2 has a GWP of 1.

(4) Based on MHI Thermal Systems’ findings as of December 2019. The values shown are estimates for units with rated capacities of 180kW (equivalent to 60HP) and 200kW (70HP) under conditions of 35degC outside temperature, 14degC cooling water inlet temperature, and 7degC cooling water outlet temperature.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward – advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: “Power Systems,” “Industry & Infrastructure,” “Aircraft, Defense & Space.” We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.

For more information, please visit MHI’s website: https://www.mhi.com

For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI’s new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.com

Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com