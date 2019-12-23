MusashiAI Launches World’s First Robot Employment Agency

Two fully-autonomous AI robots will be working alongside humans in real-life factories

NAWE ILAN, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MusashiAI, a joint venture between SixAI Ltd. of Israel and Musashi Seimitsu of Japan (a Honda Motor Corporation affiliate company), has launched its fully-autonomous robots to integrate seamlessly with human workers in an industry 4.0 factory environment. Its robots will undertake the often strenuous and repetitive work endured by humans in industrial workplaces.

Both of its forklift and visual inspection AI-controlled robots are being tested by Musashi Seimitsu, a global leader in ​automotive transmission parts with 35 manufacturing plants worldwide.

The JV also introduces a unique business model by providing industrial employers an option to source needed labour through a robotic employment agency, instead of investing significant capital in purchasing robots.

The model allows companies to hire robot labor by the hour or pay a task-completed-based salary rate.

These developments represent a major leap forward in the deployment of robots:

The robots are genuinely autonomous, opposed to automated – they are given tasks and define their own optimal way to perform them, just as humans do.

The new commercial model of hiring robots by the hour or task means that they are now available to support many more companies or organizations.

An experienced human quality control inspector checks manufactured parts for defects in approximately 2 seconds per part with 97% accuracy. Traditionally, the better robots took over 20 seconds per component at 70% accuracy. MusashiAI’s robots work at a similar effectiveness to humans at 2 seconds with 98% accuracy.

Self-taught machine learning is central to this achievement.

Ran Poliakine, Founder & Chairman of SixAI added:

“Our goal is to find ways to integrate smart robots in real-world workplaces. We want people and companies to be able to allocate repetitive, but essential work to robot workers, while humans focus on the more complex and engaging tasks, where they have a competitive advantage over machines.

Hiroshi Otsuka, President and CEO, Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd., said:

“Our new partnership with SixAI allows us to step into the future. Our challenge is to change the world by combining AI tech with our Japanese manufacturing technology. Bringing the best new AI tech, together with our 80 years of manufacturing experience, will make this happen. This is a great step towards the future.”

