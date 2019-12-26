PointPredictive Fraud Analysts Identify New Fraud Pattern Affecting Millions of Dollars of Risky Auto Loan Applications

Systematic patterns of Social Security Number manipulation by synthetic identity fraudsters part of a growing trend

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—PointPredictive, the company that solves the billion-dollar problems of auto, mortgage, fintech and personal lending risk, announced today that their fraud analysts have uncovered a new auto fraud application scheme that involves systematic manipulation of Social Security Numbers (SSN) by both applicants and dealers to enable creation of new synthetic identities.

The scheme involves applicants, or in some cases bad actors at car dealerships, using valid Social Security Number prefixes (the first five digits of a valid SSN) and systematically changing the suffixes (the last four digits of the SSN) to create new synthetic identities. The pattern is consistent across a large number of applications across multiple lenders. In December alone, PointPredictive fraud analysts will have identified more than $5.5 million in auto loan applications that have evidence of this new fraud pattern.

PointPredictive has incorporated these SSN manipulation patterns into their Auto Fraud Alert and Auto Fraud Manager machine learning AI solutions and has alerted all auto lenders that use their fraud detection software.

“The rising rate of synthetic identity fraud in auto lending is being driven by large numbers of Credit Privacy Number providers that coach and/or sell consumers stolen Social Security Numbers,” says Frank McKenna, Chief Fraud Strategist at PointPredictive. “These CPN sellers are using various techniques including structuring Social Security Numbers so that the numbers they sell appear more legitimate. Because of our comprehensive view into applications submitted across the industry, we can spot these new trends faster than anyone and help our customers stop these new schemes before they’re affected.”

For several months now, the fraud analyst team at PointPredictive has provided Outsourced Fraud Mitigation, a monitoring service which helps lenders bolster their fraud defenses by leveraging PointPredictive’s fraud expertise and artificial intelligence technology.

The innovative solution gives lenders turnkey access to PointPredictive’s full suite of scoring solutions and fraud experts that can investigate applications to identify fraud before loans are funded. It enables lenders to quickly establish a state-of-the-art fraud program with no investment in IT or human resources backed by PointPredictive’s guarantee that they only pay for investigated and confirmed suspicious fraud applications.

In just the past six weeks, PointPredictive’s Outsourced Fraud Mitigation team has identified more than $9 million of high-risk applications for lenders that leverage the service.

For lenders interested in finding out more about fraud trends or the Outsourced Fraud Mitigation service from PointPredictive, contact info@pointpredictive.com.

About PointPredictive Inc.

PointPredictive Inc. enables lenders to fund more loans simply with a unique combination of Artificial Intelligence and Natural Intelligence [Ai+Ni] to power machine learning technology solutions. PointPredictive helps automotive, mortgage, retail and personal loan finance companies identify the consumer applications with truthful and reliable information without the intense interrogation and verification of data caused by lower tech solutions currently in use. With the legacy of being the most trusted fraud and misrepresentation analytic solution providers, PointPredictive has transformed that trust to enable lenders to fund more loans to more consumers more easily. PointPredictive uses big data powerfully orchestrated from millions of examples of true and falsified loan applications, billions of derived proprietary data elements, and scientifically selected third-party data sources to build powerful machine learning models with the added natural intelligence of human experience. Located in San Diego, California, more information about PointPredictive can be found at www.pointpredictive.com.

