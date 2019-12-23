Showa Denko Contracts with Oita Trinita to be a Uniform Sponsor

TOKYO, Dec 23, 2019 – (JCN Newswire) – Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004) has signed a contract with Oita Football Club Co., Ltd. (Oita Trinita), a member of J. League, to be a uniform sponsor to have SDK’s corporate logo on the clavicular position of the uniform of Oita Trinita, as in the following.

At the ceremony to celebrate agreement on the contract – Right: Mr. Toru Enoki, President, Oita Football Club Co., Ltd.; Left: Kohei Morikawa, President & CEO, Showa Denko K.K.

1. Outline of the contract

1) Advertisements:

SDK’s corporate logo will be printed on the uniform of Oita Trinita (clavicular position).

SDK’s corporate logo will be displayed on large screens of Oita Trinita’s home stadium (Showa Denko Dome Oita) etc.

2) Term of the contract:

From February 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021 (One year contract)

2. Purpose to be a uniform sponsor

The Showa Denko Group has been promoting various programs, aiming to fulfill its corporate social responsibility (CSR) and make itself “a company contributing to the sound growth of society” that satisfies all stakeholders. Especially at its domestic business bases, SDK organizes programs to promote communication with regional communities including chemical experiment classes for children and plant tours. Oita Petrochemical Complex, which is one of SDK’s core business places, has been organizing various programs aiming to maintain harmonious relationship with the regional community for 50 years since the start of operation of its ethylene plant in 1969.

Oita Trinita also has been contributing to revitalization of the regional economy and promotion of sports as a community-based football club. SDK believes that its support to Oita Trinita as a uniform sponsor, in addition to its support to the regional community as the holder of naming rights of Oita Trinita’s home stadium (Showa Denko Dome Oita), will contribute to further promotion of SDK’s CSR activities, and therefore decided this time to support Oita Trinita as a uniform sponsor.

About Showa Denko K.K.

Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY), a major manufacturer of chemical products, serves a wide range of fields from heavy industry to electronics and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.

