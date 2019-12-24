Strategic Capital Fund Management Hires Former Digital Realty Trust Executive to Run Data Center Platform

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategic Capital Fund Management, an alternative investment product sponsor, is announcing that it has taken over product sponsorship responsibility for a private data center REIT as it expands its investment platform to include data center real estate.

An integral part of Strategic Capital Fund Management’s execution strategy is hiring experienced investment managers with proven track records and deep domain expertise in their respective asset classes. As such, Strategic Capital Fund Management is delighted to announce the hiring of Bryan Marsh to lead its data center real estate platform. Mr. Marsh joins Strategic Capital Fund Management from Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) where he served as Portfolio Manager for the U.S. Central region and had overall responsibility for the strategic planning, acquisitions, dispositions, development, operation, leasing and financial performance of a portfolio of data centers, internet gateways and powered base buildings valued in excess of $5 billion. His nearly 40 years of experience includes managing a portfolio of over 8 million square feet of data center assets located throughout the central U.S. with annual operating revenues ranging from approximately $400 million to $600 million. In addition, he’s developed nearly 2 million square feet of data center space and negotiated corporate lease transactions with Microsoft, Rackspace, IBM, and LinkedIn, each in excess of $100 million total contract value. Throughout his career, Mr. Marsh has been directly involved in over $7 billion in commercial real estate acquisitions, dispositions, development, financings and asset management.

“The data center real estate market is experiencing tremendous momentum fueled by the continued hyper-growth in technology,” stated Jim Condon, President of Strategic Capital Fund Management. “Bryan’s extensive background, experience and leadership ability make him the ideal individual to lead this important initiative and help Strategic Capital Fund Management further expand its asset management capabilities.”

