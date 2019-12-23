Supermicro Announces Filing of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Quarterly Report, Bringing the Company Current with All SEC Filings, and Reactivation of its Application for NASDAQ Relisting

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) (the “Company”), a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server, storage technology and green computing, today announced it has filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for first quarter of its fiscal year 2020. As a result of the filing, the Company is now current in its annual and quarterly Exchange Act reporting obligations. These filings reflect the extensive and continuous enhancement of the Company’s corporate governance and internal controls over financial reporting. These efforts include appointing a slate of new leadership over the past two-plus years.

The filing on December 20, 2019 consisted of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, which was the first quarter of its fiscal year 2020.

Reactivation of Application to be Relisted on NASDAQ

The Company also announced that it had reactivated its pending application with NASDAQ for the relisting of the Company’s common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market. This application was originally filed in August 2019 while the Company worked to complete its Exchange Act filings. The Company has now requested NASDAQ to relist its common stock as soon as possible, but does not know when NASDAQ will act on the Company’s application.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical fact may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements are contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in such filings.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its “We Keep IT Green®” initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Building Block Solutions and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-F

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Perry G. Hayes



SVP, Investor Relations



408-895-6570