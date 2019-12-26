Verimatrix: Filing of the 2018 Universal Registration Document

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Verimatrix (Paris:VMX), is today announcing that it has made available its 2018 Universal Registration Document (URD) in French to investors and filed it with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) under number D.19-1049.

The universal registration document can be viewed on the company’s website (www.verimatrix-finance.com/en) and on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) is a trusted business partner providing software security and business intelligence solutions that protect content, applications, and devices across multiple markets. Many of the world’s largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day. With more than 20 years of experience and the top minds in the industry, the company is uniquely positioned to understand and proactively anticipate security and business challenges for customers. Verimatrix partners to provide innovative, customer-friendly solutions that are cost-effective, easy to deploy and supported with responsive customer service teams based worldwide. To learn more visit www.verimatrix.com.

Contacts

Investor and media contacts
Investor Relations
Richard Vacher Detournière

General Manager & CFO

+33 (0)4 42 905 905

finance@verimatrix.com

Contact Media
Kelly Foster

+1 619 224 1261

kfoster@verimatrix.com

More Stories

This New Year, Get Ready for Intelligent Heroes’ Token Sale

The chairman of YimoonPal Chen Manping is listed as one of the 30 influential people of Forbes Sociality New Retailing

The chairman of Nanzhuye Liu Xiaosheng is listed as one of the 30 influential people of Forbes Sociality New Retailing

The founder of M2M Zhang Ailin is listed as one of the 30 influential people of Forbes Sociality New Retailing

CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Services with the Opening of a New Store in Falls Church, VA

Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: VRTY) Invites Dr. John Holtzman to Share His Findings on the Use of Topical Creams and Specialty Pharmacy in Place of Potentially Dangerous Opioid Pain Medication

You may have missed

This New Year, Get Ready for Intelligent Heroes’ Token Sale

The chairman of YimoonPal Chen Manping is listed as one of the 30 influential people of Forbes Sociality New Retailing

The chairman of Nanzhuye Liu Xiaosheng is listed as one of the 30 influential people of Forbes Sociality New Retailing

The founder of M2M Zhang Ailin is listed as one of the 30 influential people of Forbes Sociality New Retailing

CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Services with the Opening of a New Store in Falls Church, VA

error: Content is protected !!