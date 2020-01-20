Diagnostics For All Inc – Product Pipeline Analysis, 2019 Update: HepQuant LLC, Bioscan Inc & Bio Compression Systems Inc – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Diagnostics For All Inc – Product Pipeline Analysis, 2019 Update” company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Summary
Diagnostics For All Inc (DFA) is a drug development company that develops and commercializes of new technology and practical diagnostic devices for diagnostic companies. The company uses patterned paper technology to create electrochemical clinical chemistry assays, immunoassays, assays, and molecular diagnostics. Its patterned paper technology delivers diagnostic devices to support animal and human health. DFA operates projects on small farmer support, nucleic acid detection, liver function, child nutrition, and immunity, among others. The company also develops nucleic acid amplification and immunoassay based paper microfluidic devices. Its small farmer support project develops diagnostics such as milk spoilage and bovine heat detection. DFA is headquartered in Salem, Massachusetts, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the company’s portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands.
The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Scope:
- The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments
- The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company Diagnostics For All Inc
- The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)
- The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date
- The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions
- The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design , trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.
Reasons to Buy:
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies by understanding the competitor portfolio
- To formulate effective Research & Development strategies
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players of the most promising pipeline
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of the competitors’ pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and of development, etc
- Identify, understand and capitalize the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio
Key Topics Covered:
- Diagnostics For All Inc Company Overview
- Diagnostics For All Inc Company Snapshot
- Diagnostics For All Inc Pipeline Products and Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
- Diagnostics For All Inc – Pipeline Analysis Overview
- Diagnostics For All Inc – Key Facts
- Diagnostics For All Inc – Major Products and Services
- Diagnostics For All Inc Pipeline Products by Development Stage
- Paper-Based Diagnostic Device – Anemia
- Paper-Based Diagnostic Device – Hypertensive Disorders
- Paper-Based Microfluidic Device – Brucella Abortus
- Paper-Based Microfluidic Device – Ebola
- Paper-Based Microfluidic Device – Hepatitis B
- Paper-Based Microfluidic Device – Hepatitis C
- Paper-Based Microfluidic Device – HIV
- Paper-Based Microfluidic Test – Syphilis
- Point-Of-Care Diagnostic Assay – Immunity Assessment
- Point-Of-Care Diagnostic Device – Diabetes
- Point-Of-Care Diagnostic Device – Malaria
- Diagnostics For All Inc – Key Competitors
- Diagnostics For All Inc – Key Employees
- Diagnostics For All Inc – Locations And Subsidiaries
- Head Office
- Recent Developments
- Diagnostics For All Inc, Recent Developments
- Jul 22, 2015: DFA Scientist Receives Seed Grant To Develop Diagnostic Test for Hepatitis B
- Jul 22, 2015: DFA Scientist Receives Seed Grant To Develop Diagnostic Test for Syphilis
- Jan 26, 2015: Diagnostics For All Appoints Fran Heller, Former Bristol-Myers Squibb Senior Executive, to Board of Directors
- Dec 16, 2014: Governor Patrick, Massachusetts Life Sciences Center Announce $1 Million Grant to Fund Research and Development of Ebola Diagnostic Test
- Sep 19, 2012: BIDMC And DFA Create First Low-Cost, Paper-Based, Point Of Care Liver Function Test
- Appendix
- Methodology
- About the Author
- Contact Us
- Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- HepQuant Llc
- ACM Global Central Laboratory
- Bioscan Inc
- CIS Biotech Inc
- Bio Compression Systems Inc
- AnalizaDx LLC
For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fft4mj
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900