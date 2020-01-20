Global Automated Analyzers Market Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities & Recommendations During the Forecast Period, 2018-2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Automated Analyzers – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Automated Analyzers Market is growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. Advancement in plastic molding technology, development of smaller automated machines, digital transformation for labs with IoT and growing demand for the integrated healthcare systems are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, Initial setup is expensive and Loss of flexibility in the process is hindering the market growth.

An automated analyzer is a medical laboratory instrument designed to measure different chemicals and other characteristics in a number of biological samples quickly, with minimal human assistance.

Amongst the type, Immuno-based analyzers are instruments that automatically run tests on samples from patients to detect biologically active substances. The vital part is to know which analyzer to use, as different analyzers have differing analysis time and reagents, which make these instruments highly sophisticated. These analyzers are majorly used in infectious disease testing, cancer, cardiac, and autoimmune diseases.

By Geography, The North American region is expected to have a significant market growth during the forecast period owing to the increased number of investments in research and development by the government. Moreover, with the presence of large pharmaceutical companies with R&D labs in the region, and automation solutions adoption by hospitals and clinical diagnostic labs, the market is expected to grow further in this region.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Automated Analyzers Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Immuno-based Analyzers

5.3 Biochemistry Analyzers

5.4 Haematology Analyzers

5.4.1 Coagulometers

5.4.2 Cell Counters

5.5 Automated Liquid Handlers

5.6 Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)

5.7 Robotic Arms

5.8 Automated Plate Handlers

5.9 Other Types

6 Global Automated Analyzers Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Proteomics

6.3 Drug Discovery

6.4 Clinical Diagnostics

6.5 Genomics

6.6 Analytical Chemistry

6.7 Bioanalysis

6.8 Other Applications

7 Global Automated Analyzers Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling

9.1 Agilent Technologies

9.2 Synchron Lab Automation

9.3 Danaher Corporation

9.4 Shimadzu

9.5 Hudson Robotics Inc.

9.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific

9.7 Bio-Rad

9.8 Becton Dickinson

9.9 Eppendorf AG

9.10 Siemens Healthcare

9.11 Aurora Biomed

9.12 Tecan Group Ltd

9.13 Honeywell International

9.14 PerkinElmer Inc.

9.15 Roche Holding AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s6k7s3

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900