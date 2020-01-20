Global Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market Drivers, Constraints, Threats, Opportunities & Challenges During the Forecast Period, 2018-2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Metal Cosmetic Packaging – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market accounted for $4.15 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $6.90 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The increasing number of related commercial setups such as saloons and beauty parlours is driving the demand for metal cosmetic packaging. However, volatile raw material prices and fluctuating demand and supply of raw materials are restraining the market growth.

Metal cosmetic packaging market employs resources such as tin, and aluminium as packaging materials for manufacturing packaging equipment. In terms of application the hair care segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing consumer demand for shampoos, and hair conditioners are some of the factors driving the growth of the market.

By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand in the near future. Factors such as changing lifestyles of people, services provided by beauty and wellness industries, and increasing middle-class population in developing countries in this region is expected to drive the demand of the market.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market, By Material Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Tin

5.3 Aluminum

6 Global Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pumps and Dispensers

6.3 Tubes

6.4 Bottles

6.5 Other Products

7 Global Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market, By Capacity

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Less than 5 ml

7.3 5 ml – 10 ml

7.4 11 ml – 15 ml

7.5 Above 15 ml

8 Global Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Makeup

8.3 Nail Care

8.4 Hair Care

8.5 Skin Care

9 Global Metal Cosmetic Packaging Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies

11 Company Profiling

11.1 RPC Group Plc.

11.2 Quadpack Industries

11.3 Fusion Packaging

11.4 Aptar Group Inc.

11.5 Crown Holdings, Inc

11.6 Linhardt GmbH & Co. KG

11.7 Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd

11.8 Albea S.A.

11.9 HCP Packaging

11.10 Swallowfield Plc

