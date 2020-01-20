Greenway Announces the New Appointment of Marty Komsa to the Board of Directors

KINGSVILLE, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#greenwayghc–Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (Greenway) is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin (Marty) Komsa as a member of the Greenway’s Board of Directors effective January 1, 2020. As an independent director, Mr. Komsa will lead Greenway’s corporate governance and business planning.





“On behalf of the board of directors of Greenway, we welcome Mr. Komsa. With a well-documented history of successfully implementing innovative business strategies, we look forward to his insights and direction as Greenway becomes a leader in the cannabis industry.”, stated Jamie D’Alimonte, Greenway CEO and Co-Chair.

Mr. Komsa is qualified to fulfill the role as Director with over 43 years of financial service experience, the last 33 years with Windsor Family Credit Union (WFCU Credit Union) as President/CEO and Executive Advisor Strategic Planning. Mr. Komsa holds an Honours Bachelor Degree in Business Administration from the University of Windsor, an Honorary Doctor of Laws from the University of Windsor, a Fellowship Designation through the Cooperative College of Canada, and Ontario Management Certificate in Personnel Management.

Working with the Board of Directors and Executive Management Team at WFCU Credit Union, Mr. Komsa’s vision and insight were instrumental in creating a service-oriented organization providing a full range of leading-edge financial products and services to over 40,000 customers with over $5 billion in managed assets. In Windsor and Essex County, WFCU Credit Union is known as a leader in business planning, marketing and communication with effective leadership and governance. With Mr. Komsa’s leadership, WFCU Credit Union grew to become the 7th largest credit union in Ontario, financially strong and embracing a philosophy of contributing significantly to the philanthropic needs of the surrounding communities.

“I am pleased to be on the Board of Directors of an organization that will provide opportunities for job creation and returns on shareholder investments. I have confidence that Greenway will become a leader in the cannabis industry. I am honoured to have been asked to be an Independent Director and look forward to rolling up my sleeves to ensure Greenway’s business plans are achieved and executed.”, stated Marty Komsa, Independent Board member, Greenway.

Mr. Komsa has served on numerous Boards and Committees in Essex County including the University of Windsor Board of Governors, Windsor Essex Economic Development Corporation, Windsor Port Authority, Enwin and Enwin (Canada) Utilities, Windsor Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce and United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County. Throughout his career in the credit union industry Mr. Komsa has also served on several industry boards and committees including the Canadian Credit Union Association (CCUA), Alliance of Large Credit Unions (ALOCU), Deposit Insurance Corporation of Ontario (DICO) Sound Business Practices.

Mr. Komsa has received recognition for his industry and community leadership including Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal Recipient, Windsor Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Professional of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award, University of Windsor Clark Award, Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County Herb Gray Harmony Award and inducted into the Credit Union Executive Society (CUES) Hall of Fame.

“Mr. Komsa will provide leadership in the areas of Corporate Governance and Business Planning and we look forward to having his open and forthright communication in assisting Greenway to becoming an industry leader in the future.”, remarked Greenway Chief Financial Officer, Darren Peddle.

About Greenway

Greenway was formed by Carl Mastronardi and Jamie D’Alimonte, the founders of DelFrescoPure® – a greenhouse produce company located in Kingsville (Ontario, Canada) that has grown and distributed produce to most major retailers in Canada and the United States for almost sixty years. Leveraging that rich history of low-cost greenhouse production based on significant commercial-scale cultivation expertise, Greenway’s mission is to become a leader in the Cannabis industry by producing the highest quality cannabis in the highest quantities at the lowest cost.

