Xtrackers II UK Regulatory Announcement: Net Asset Value(s)
Xtrackers II
Investment company with variable capital
(Société d’investissement à capital variable)
Registered office: 49, avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg B-124.284
(the “Company”)
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE SUB-FUNDS LISTED ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
Luxembourg, 17 January 2020
The board of directors of the Company (the “Board of Directors”) hereby informs all shareholders of the sub-funds listed in the table below (each a “Sub-Fund”, and together the “Sub-Funds”) (the “Shareholders”) of the applicable net asset value (the “NAV”) in respect of each Sub-Fund for the below stated Transaction Day:
|
Sub-Fund
|
ISIN
|
Outstanding Shares
|
Currency
|
Transaction Day
|
NAV
|
LEI
|
Xtrackers II Australia Government Bond UCITS ETF 1C
|
LU0494592974
|
144,319
|
AUD
|
17-Jan-2020
|
255.539
|
5493001DKO4J3VIC6S40
|
Xtrackers II EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF 1C
|
LU0478205379
|
10,005,458
|
EUR
|
17-Jan-2020
|
159.9052
|
54930094D590OBMERQ34
|
Xtrackers II EUR High Yield Corporate Bond UCITS ETF 1D
|
LU1109942653
|
17,909,530
|
EUR
|
17-Jan-2020
|
17.6196
|
549300UV4W8IWCFNG644
|
Xtrackers II Eurozone Government Bond UCITS ETF 1C
|
LU0290355717
|
11,036,745
|
EUR
|
17-Jan-2020
|
246.9163
|
549300DIHICM3ZLXEP07
|
Xtrackers II GBP Overnight Rate Swap UCITS ETF 1D
|
LU0321464652
|
545,970
|
GBP
|
17-Jan-2020
|
182.4057
|
5493000G2YZNJXGFTK15
|
Xtrackers II Global Aggregate Bond Swap UCITS ETF 1D
|
LU0942970103
|
6,212,659
|
USD
|
17-Jan-2020
|
47.2268
|
549300BLVKFY3X3CSM08
|
Xtrackers II Global Aggregate Bond Swap UCITS ETF 3D – GBP Hedged
|
LU0942970368
|
74,986
|
GBP
|
17-Jan-2020
|
79.3179
|
549300BLVKFY3X3CSM08
|
Xtrackers II Global Government Bond UCITS ETF 2D – GBP Hedged
|
LU0641006290
|
4,868,514
|
GBP
|
17-Jan-2020
|
28.1096
|
54930083J4P4SVHW2956
|
Xtrackers II Global Government Bond UCITS ETF 3C – USD Hedged
|
LU0641006456
|
4,385,699
|
USD
|
17-Jan-2020
|
13.4322
|
54930083J4P4SVHW2956
|
Xtrackers II Global Government Bond UCITS ETF 5C
|
LU0908508731
|
3,450,615
|
EUR
|
17-Jan-2020
|
254.0455
|
54930083J4P4SVHW2956
|
Xtrackers II Global Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF 2C – USD Hedged
|
LU0641007009
|
1,960,852
|
USD
|
17-Jan-2020
|
26.9918
|
5493000VBQKIS28QQO19
|
Xtrackers II Global Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF 3D – GBP Hedged
|
LU0641007264
|
5,105,839
|
GBP
|
17-Jan-2020
|
26.3702
|
5493000VBQKIS28QQO19
|
Xtrackers II Global Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF 5C
|
LU0908508814
|
5,561,767
|
EUR
|
17-Jan-2020
|
23.4237
|
5493000VBQKIS28QQO19
|
Xtrackers II Harvest China Government Bond UCITS ETF 1D
|
LU1094612022
|
2,538,454
|
USD
|
17-Jan-2020
|
21.8669
|
549300O5E1KYDMQOYN87
|
Xtrackers II US Treasuries 1-3 UCITS ETF 1D
|
LU0429458895
|
653,226
|
USD
|
17-Jan-2020
|
172.2144
|
549300X8S61TTEI4MP41
|
Xtrackers II US Treasuries UCITS ETF 1D
|
LU0429459356
|
2,764,025
|
USD
|
17-Jan-2020
|
225.277
|
549300OLEJ05STG43H27
|
Xtrackers II USD Asia ex Japan Corporate Bond UCITS ETF 1D
|
LU1409136006
|
189,414
|
USD
|
17-Jan-2020
|
122.5936
|
549300X5N8OOQG00IL69
|
Xtrackers II USD Emerging Markets Bond UCITS ETF 2D
|
LU0677077884
|
75,406,529
|
USD
|
17-Jan-2020
|
16.0099
|
5493007BM4QL0QT8JC81
|
Xtrackers II USD Overnight Rate Swap UCITS ETF 1C
|
LU0321465469
|
897,694
|
USD
|
17-Jan-2020
|
179.0928
|
5493002LZKER9YOPK680
This notice is for information purposes only. Shareholders are not required to take any action.
Capitalised terms used in this letter shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the current prospectus of the Company (the “Prospectus”) unless the context otherwise requires.
Further information in relation to this notice may be obtained from the Company on its registered address, the offices of foreign representatives or by sending an email Xtrackers@db.com
Xtrackers II
The board of directors
