Xtrackers II UK Regulatory Announcement: Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–

Xtrackers II

Investment company with variable capital

(Société d’investissement à capital variable)

Registered office: 49, avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg B-124.284

(the “Company”)

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE SUB-FUNDS LISTED ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

Luxembourg, 17 January 2020

The board of directors of the Company (the “Board of Directors”) hereby informs all shareholders of the sub-funds listed in the table below (each a “Sub-Fund”, and together the “Sub-Funds”) (the “Shareholders”) of the applicable net asset value (the “NAV”) in respect of each Sub-Fund for the below stated Transaction Day:

Sub-Fund ISIN Outstanding Shares Currency Transaction Day NAV LEI Xtrackers II Australia Government Bond UCITS ETF 1C LU0494592974 144,319 AUD 17-Jan-2020 255.539 5493001DKO4J3VIC6S40 Xtrackers II EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF 1C LU0478205379 10,005,458 EUR 17-Jan-2020 159.9052 54930094D590OBMERQ34 Xtrackers II EUR High Yield Corporate Bond UCITS ETF 1D LU1109942653 17,909,530 EUR 17-Jan-2020 17.6196 549300UV4W8IWCFNG644 Xtrackers II Eurozone Government Bond UCITS ETF 1C LU0290355717 11,036,745 EUR 17-Jan-2020 246.9163 549300DIHICM3ZLXEP07 Xtrackers II GBP Overnight Rate Swap UCITS ETF 1D LU0321464652 545,970 GBP 17-Jan-2020 182.4057 5493000G2YZNJXGFTK15 Xtrackers II Global Aggregate Bond Swap UCITS ETF 1D LU0942970103 6,212,659 USD 17-Jan-2020 47.2268 549300BLVKFY3X3CSM08 Xtrackers II Global Aggregate Bond Swap UCITS ETF 3D – GBP Hedged LU0942970368 74,986 GBP 17-Jan-2020 79.3179 549300BLVKFY3X3CSM08 Xtrackers II Global Government Bond UCITS ETF 2D – GBP Hedged LU0641006290 4,868,514 GBP 17-Jan-2020 28.1096 54930083J4P4SVHW2956 Xtrackers II Global Government Bond UCITS ETF 3C – USD Hedged LU0641006456 4,385,699 USD 17-Jan-2020 13.4322 54930083J4P4SVHW2956 Xtrackers II Global Government Bond UCITS ETF 5C LU0908508731 3,450,615 EUR 17-Jan-2020 254.0455 54930083J4P4SVHW2956 Xtrackers II Global Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF 2C – USD Hedged LU0641007009 1,960,852 USD 17-Jan-2020 26.9918 5493000VBQKIS28QQO19 Xtrackers II Global Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF 3D – GBP Hedged LU0641007264 5,105,839 GBP 17-Jan-2020 26.3702 5493000VBQKIS28QQO19 Xtrackers II Global Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF 5C LU0908508814 5,561,767 EUR 17-Jan-2020 23.4237 5493000VBQKIS28QQO19 Xtrackers II Harvest China Government Bond UCITS ETF 1D LU1094612022 2,538,454 USD 17-Jan-2020 21.8669 549300O5E1KYDMQOYN87 Xtrackers II US Treasuries 1-3 UCITS ETF 1D LU0429458895 653,226 USD 17-Jan-2020 172.2144 549300X8S61TTEI4MP41 Xtrackers II US Treasuries UCITS ETF 1D LU0429459356 2,764,025 USD 17-Jan-2020 225.277 549300OLEJ05STG43H27 Xtrackers II USD Asia ex Japan Corporate Bond UCITS ETF 1D LU1409136006 189,414 USD 17-Jan-2020 122.5936 549300X5N8OOQG00IL69 Xtrackers II USD Emerging Markets Bond UCITS ETF 2D LU0677077884 75,406,529 USD 17-Jan-2020 16.0099 5493007BM4QL0QT8JC81 Xtrackers II USD Overnight Rate Swap UCITS ETF 1C LU0321465469 897,694 USD 17-Jan-2020 179.0928 5493002LZKER9YOPK680

This notice is for information purposes only. Shareholders are not required to take any action.

Capitalised terms used in this letter shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the current prospectus of the Company (the “Prospectus”) unless the context otherwise requires.

Further information in relation to this notice may be obtained from the Company on its registered address, the offices of foreign representatives or by sending an email Xtrackers@db.com

Xtrackers II

The board of directors

Contacts

Xtrackers II