AMS Fulfillment Expands Geographic Footprint With Acquisition of Echo Data

Acquisition Adds Experienced East Coast Fulfillment Team

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fort Point Capital, a Boston based private equity firm, announced today that its portfolio company, AMS Fulfillment Holdings, LLC (“AMS” or the “Company”), has acquired EchoData Group (“Echo”), a leading provider of omnichannel fulfillment services to fast growing B2C and B2B customers in the consumer products, educational products, marketing materials and subscription box verticals. Founded in 1991, Echo serves its customers from its facilities in New Holland, Pennsylvania and New Castle, Delaware. The combined company will offer interested customers premium, bi-coastal fulfillment capabilities, offering same day delivery to the major East and West Coast population centers and two day delivery to approximately ninety percent of the United States.

Jay Catlin, Chief Executive Officer of AMS, commented, “ We are thrilled to welcome the entire EchoData team, their extraordinary skill sets and complementary client base to our platform. Over the past 18 months, we’ve enjoyed the opportunity to work with the Echo team in a 4PL partnership and believe our organizations share similar cultures as well as a relentless focus on delivering best-in-class customer service. It is rare to be able to provide proof of concept before closing a transaction, but our teams have been working together seamlessly, providing bicoastal services to five of our customers since 2018. We believe many of our additional AMS and Echo customers will benefit from our new, formalized bicoastal capabilities.”

Chris Nocella, President of Echo Data, noted, “ This is an incredibly exciting time for Echo and our expanding team. We envision the combination fueling a new level of organic growth for the entire enterprise through enhanced capabilities, resources, capital and geographic expansion.”

Christina Pai, a Partner at Fort Point, added, “ As the e-commerce channel continues to grow, proximity to end consumers, while maintaining span of control and a zero defect mentality, becomes increasingly important. We look forward to working closely with Echo’s management team and employees to build upon their impressive customer base and the Roberts’ family legacy in the industry.”

About AMS Fulfillment Holdings, LLC



AMS Fulfillment Holdings, LLC is a full service outsourced logistics provider offering order management, warehouse and inventory management, kit assembly, reverse logistics and other value-added, complex fulfillment services to fast growing consumer products companies primarily in the beauty/cosmetics, apparel, footwear and accessories sectors. The Company offers omnichannel fulfillment services with a specialization in e-commerce fulfillment and endeavors to act as its customers’ “operational arm.” Headquartered in Valencia, California, AMS is a certified B Corporation as a result of its deep commitment to workforce development and community involvement. Please visit https://www.amsfulfillment.com/.

About Fort Point Capital



Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Fort Point Capital is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market, service-oriented companies in partnership with strong management teams. Please contact Fort Point at (617) 303-2121 or visit www.fortpointcapital.com.

Contacts

Christina Pai



cpai@fortpointcapital.com