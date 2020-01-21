Global Digital Education Content Market 2019-2023 | Growing Emphasis on Personalized Content to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdobeSystems–Technavio has been monitoring the global digital education content market and it is poised to grow by USD 22.97 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.





Growing emphasis on personalized content has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, challenges with increased availability of open educational resources, might hamper market growth.

Digital Education Content Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Digital Education Content Market is segmented as below:

End-Users

K-12

Higher education

Geographic segmentation

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Digital Education Content Market 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital education content market report covers the following areas:

Digital Education Content Market size

Digital Education Content Market trends

Digital Education Content Market industry analysis

This study identifies rising adoption of internet-enabled devices as one of the prime reasons driving the digital education content market growth during the next few years.

Digital Education Content Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the digital education content market, including some of the vendors such as Adobe Systems, Cengage Learning Holdings, McGraw-Hill Education, MPS and Pearson. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital education content market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Digital Education Content Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital education content market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital education content market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital education content market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital education content market vendors

