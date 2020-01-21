Gojek and The Trade Desk Launch Advertising Partnership in Indonesia

First Online to Offline (O2O) measurement solution in South East Asia bringing partners’ business growth to the next level

JAKARTA, Indonesia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gojek, Southeast Asia’s leading technology platform, and The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD), a global advertising technology leader, launch an exclusive partnership to provide advertisers with unprecedented insight into the impact of their online advertising campaigns on offline sale, which can improve the efficiency of marketing decision to boost business growth. This partnership marks the first Online to Offline (O2O) measurement solution in Southeast Asia, launching initially in Indonesia.

Pulkit Khanna, Gojek’s Vice President for Merchant Research and Analytics, said, “Our mission is to remove life’s daily friction by connecting consumers to the best providers of goods and services in the market. This partnership will enable advertisers on The Trade Desk platform to use Gojek’s insight to measure their campaigns and ultimately increase the effectiveness of their advertising.”

Gojek will work together with TTD to measure the impact of online advertising using Gojek’s actual in-store purchase transactions instead of cookie-based data, correlating purchases made on and offline using Gojek, with advertising served via TTD platform. This will include both purchases made within the Gojek app, such as the food delivery service, GoFood as well as in-store transactions with merchants who accept GoPay.

Marketers will be able to link sales with advertising campaigns, harnessing offline attribution capability to gain unmatched insight on the effectiveness of their advertising campaigns.

“We are delighted to partner with Gojek, as a pioneer of super app model, to deliver O2O measurement in Southeast Asia,” said Mitch Waters, Senior Vice President, The Trade Desk. “Analysing offline attribution has been an aspiration for marketers everywhere. Given Gojek’s footprint and innovation mindset, we can now make that goal a reality.”

The partnership will initially focus on Indonesia, but it is expected to roll-out across other Southeast Asia markets this year.

About Gojek Group

Gojek is Southeast Asia’s leading technology group, a pioneer in integrated Super App and ecosystem model. Gojek is founded on the principle of using technology to remove life’s daily frictions by connecting consumers to the best providers of goods and services in the market.

The company was first established in 2010 focusing on courier and motorcycle ride-hailing services, before launching the app in January 2015 in Indonesia. Since then, Gojek has grown to become the leading Super App in Southeast Asia, providing access to a wide range of services from transportation and digital payments, to food delivery, logistics, and many other on-demand services.

Gojek now operates across 207 cities in five Southeast Asian countries. As of third quarter of 2019, Gojek’s application and its ecosystem have been downloaded by more than 155 million times by Gojek’s users across Southeast Asia.

As a super App, Gojek is dedicated to solve daily challenges faced by consumers while also improving the quality of life for millions of people throughout Southeast Asia, especially those in the informal sector and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). As Gojek continues on its mission to create and scale-up positive social impacts for its ecosystem of customers, driver-partners, service providers, business partners and MSME partners, in August 2019, Gojek was ranked 11th out of 52 companies that made it to the annual Fortune’s “Change the World” 2019 list, becoming the only company from Southeast Asia to make the list twice.

The Gojek app is available for iOS and Android.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

