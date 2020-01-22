Dream Chasing 20 years, Anton Oilfield Services Group to Embark on a Road Ahead

TARIM BASIN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anton Oilfield Services Group, an international integrated oilfield service company, had an anniversary gala with about 500 guests in Beijing on January 19th, 2020 to celebrate their 20 years of achievement.

From local start-up to international company

Anton Oilfield Services Group was established in Tarim Basin, China in 1999. Under the leadership of Luo Lin, the entrepreneurial journey started. Over the last 20 years, Anton has established its global footprint, and constructed its product portfolio of Oilfield Management, Well Construction, Inspection and Asset Leasing, thanks to its technology foundation in Geology and Reservoir. In 2018, with its competitive advantage, Anton won the Integrated Field Management Services Project of Majinoon, the third biggest oilfield in Iraq, over international competitors. Anton has grown to a Chinese leading oilfield service company with international characteristics from a start-up company.

Aim high – strive to become global leader

To achieve this target, Anton started to invest in local emerging markets. (Such as Majinoon oilfield in Iraq, Oryx oilfield in Chad)The sky is the limit for these markets even though it is very challenging. The demands can only be satisfied by the spirit of striving and hard-working of Chinese company, and the total solution service model. Anton is the one who has both, it has spirit of striving and hard-working, the drilling, completion, production services which covering the full process of development, a full package resources including people, equipment and material, as well as an integrated solution to customer. “We will reach our strategic target through sustaining high-quality growth by way of our core technology, new model of service, and exporting Chinese resource on our platform,” Luo Lin commented.

Anton, always be an entrepreneurial company

Luo Lin emphasized, “Anton will always be an entrepreneurial company, always insist on the core value of customer-centric, striving and hard-working, learning and innovation, the mission of helping others to succeed, the vision of a model of efficient and harmonious development for both human and environment. We will always maintain our entrepreneurship spirit, continue to create value for customer and contribute to society, and build a better home for human.”

