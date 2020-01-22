Ingram Micro Appoints Jamie Ferullo to Champion Buffalo Campus

New Executive Leader Ready to Build on the Company’s Longstanding Success in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BestPlacesToWork–Ingram Micro Inc. today announced Jamie Ferullo, director and executive lead for its Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) business unit, is taking the reins as the next Buffalo campus leader.

In this expanded role, Ferullo now serves as the executive champion for a team of more than 1,700 associates in Buffalo. His plan is to showcase the high-performance culture and relentless focus on associate and customer experience that’s made Ingram Micro a long-standing leader in the Western New York community as one of the top employers and best places to work.

“Ingram Micro’s Buffalo associates are recognized and often celebrated in our community for their philanthropic efforts, as well as the leadership they develop and demonstrate within the global IT marketplace,” says Ferullo. “Over the last few decades, we’ve created an unstoppable culture here in Buffalo that thrives on high performance, and is fixated on delivering a sensational associate and customer experience, all while giving back to the communities we live in and work in. I am honored and humbled to serve as our campus leader, and look forward to an exceptional 2020.”

Prior to Ferullo’s appointment, the role of Buffalo’s campus leader was held for six years by Susan O’Sullivan, who continues to serve as Ingram Micro’s vice-president of sales, and is recognized as one of the most powerful female executives in the IT channel. Under her leadership, Ingram Micro was recognized as one of Western New York’s Best Places to Work, and earned recognition from the United Way, local universities, and other nonprofits for generous giving and active volunteerism.

“Our company culture and hyper-focus on the associate and customer experience are clear differentiators for Ingram Micro, and work to build a contagious energy that we share with our partners and vendors,” says Kirk Robinson, U.S. chief country executive, Ingram Micro. “Thank you to Susan for her dedication and leadership, and congrats to Jamie. We’ve got big plans for 2020, and are ready to exceed them.”

Ferullo joined Ingram Micro more than twenty years ago, and is recognized as a distinguished and down-to-earth leader within the channel. Throughout his career, Jamie has held various roles within Ingram Micro across customer service, sales and vendor management. Within the Buffalo campus, he has led the university engagement initiative, and served as lead executive on the Buffalo State College engagement, as well as leading the United Way partnership. In the community, he has been part of the United Way loaned executive program.

“Jamie is an incredible individual and a tremendous leader who listens intently to the needs of our associates and partners,” says O’Sullivan. “Serving as the Buffalo campus leader is an amazing opportunity and a role that Jamie is perfectly suited to hold.”

For more information about Ingram Micro visit www.ingrammicro.com

