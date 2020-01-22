Inszone Insurance Expands in California with Acquisition of Brumfield & Peters Insurance Services, Inc

Agency Becomes Sixth Acquisition in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of personal and commercial lines insurance, has announced the acquisition of Brumfield Peters Insurance Services, Inc, located in Bellflower, California.

Brumfield & Peters Insurance Services, Inc. is headquartered in Bellflower, California and has been providing personal and commercial insurance services to preferred market clients for more than 20 years. Brumfield & Peters Insurance employees will continue operating out of the existing location in Bellflower.

“Our roots are deep in California, we are proud to be growing in our home state with the acquisition of Brumfield & Peters,” said Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services. “The change is a win-win for customers of Brumfield & Peters. In addition to continuing to receive personal attention from local insurance professionals, customers will have access to the expanded market options provided by Inszone’s wider market reach, allowing for better options and faster service.”

The acquisition marks Inszone Insurance Services tenth acquisition on the west coast as the company continues to broaden its national footprint, and continues its steady growth trajectory. A number of important transactions will be completed and announced in the upcoming months.

About Inszone:

Established in 2002 Inszone Insurance Services is a leading privately held Insurance agency based in Sacramento California, focused on Personal and Commercial Insurance for both small and large businesses. With a strong and experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically as well as through acquisitions. Over the past 2 years Inszone has acquired multiple agencies in California and Arizona and expanded its operations into Nevada. The company is looking to continue expanding regionally into the western part of the United States. For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com

