ORPEA: Changes in Shareholders’ Holdings

The ORPEA Group (Paris:ORP), a world leader in long-term care (nursing homes, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, psychiatric hospitals, and home care services), announce its new shareholding structure as of 22nd of January 2020 following the sale of Dr Marian stake.

Changes in ORPEA shareholding structure

31.12.20191 22.01.2020 Number of shares % capital Number of shares % capital CPPIB 9,374,186 14.5% 9,374,186 14.5% Dr. Marian 4,080,420 6.3% 0 0.0% FFP Invest 3,261,353 5.0% 3,261,353 5.0% Sofina SA 1,298,000 2.0% 1,298,000 2.0% Treasury shares 45,142 0.1% 45,1421 0.1% Free Float 46,556,736 72.1% 50,637,156 78.4% TOTAL 64,615,837 100.0% 64,615,837 100.0%

The transfer of ownership of Dr Marian’s entire stake was carried out through Accelerated Book Building on 21 January 2020.

This transaction, relating to 4,080,420 shares, i.e. 6.3% of the share capital, was carried out at a price of €111.85 per share, i.e. at a discount of 4.6% compared with the closing price on 21 January 2020.

The success of this operation was due to a steady profitable growth strategy focused on long-term value creation applied by ORPEA’s teams for the past 30 years.

This transaction increases the free float and the shareholder base and thus improves the share’s liquidity.

ORPEA would like to thank both the new and existing investors who took part in this investment. The Group would like to take this opportunity to reiterate with extreme confidence its growth strategy to reinforce its position as a world leader in long-term care which ensures its profitable growth over the short, medium and long term.

Upcoming press release: full-year 2019 revenue



11 February 2020 after market close

About ORPEA (www.orpea-corp.com)

Founded in 1989, ORPEA is one of the major world leaders in long-term care, with a network of 951 facilities comprising 96,677 beds (17,388 of which are under construction) across 16 countries, which are divided into five clusters:

France Benelux: 484 facilities/42,625 beds (of which 4,514 are under construction)

Central Europe: 238 facilities/25,419 beds (of which 4,389 are under construction)

Eastern Europe: 125 facilities/12,917 beds (of which 2,817 are under construction)

Iberian Peninsula/Latin America: 103 facilities/15,576 beds (of which 5,668 are under construction)

Rest of the world: 1 facility/140 beds

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000184798) and a constituent of the SBF 120, STOXX 600 Europe, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

1 Based on information included on the list of registered shareholders at 31.12.19

