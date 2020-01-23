Company Profile for Tricentis

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tricentis is the recognized leader in continuous testing and automation and is widely credited for reinventing software testing and delivery for DevOps and agile environments. Through agile test management and advanced test automation optimized to support over 150+ technologies, the Tricentis platform enables enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Tricentis operates in over 12 countries and has more than 1,600 customers, including the largest brands in the world, such as Accenture, Coca Cola, Dolby, Nationwide Insurance, and Zappos.

Company:

 

Tricentis

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

2570 W El Camino Real, Suite 540

 

 

Mountain View, CA 94040

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

650-383-8329

 

 

 

Website:

 

https://www.tricentis.com/

 

 

 

Type of Organization:

 

Private

 

 

 

Industry:

 

Software

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

CEO: Sandeep Johri

 

 

Founder: Wolfgang Platz

 

 

 

Public Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Erica Coleman

Phone:

 

650-906-1590

Email:

 

e.coleman@tricentis.com

 

