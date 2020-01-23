Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Analysis, Drivers & Challenges During the Forecast Period, 2020-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Market 2020-2024
The author has been monitoring the global distributed solar power generation market and it is poised to grow by USD 51.07 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period.
Our reports on global distributed solar power generation market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising electricity demand and high cost of grid expansion. Also, increasing adoption of microgrids is anticipated to boost the growth of the global distributed solar power generation market as well.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value Chain Analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INSTALLATION TYPE
- Market segmentation by installation type
- Comparison by installation type
- Commercial and industrial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Residential – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Off-grid – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by installation type
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in investments in clean energy technologies
- Development of smart cities and ZEBs
- Increasing adoption of microgrids
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Canadian Solar, Inc.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- JA Solar Co. Ltd.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.
- KACO new energy GmbH
- SMA Solar Technology AG
- Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd.
- SunPower Corp.
- Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd.
- Trina Solar Co. Ltd.
