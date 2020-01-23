Dura Automotive Recognizes 33% Reduction in Recordable Incidents in North America and 53% in Europe With Support of ProcessMAP EHS Solutions

Dura Leveraged ProcessMAP’s EHS Platform to power its Operational Safety and Digital Transformation Initiatives

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. & AUBURN HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Connectedworkers–ProcessMAP Corporation, the industry leader in cloud-based data intelligence platform for Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) and Dura Automotive Systems, a global automotive supplier specializing in design, engineering and manufacturing of mobility-focused solutions, reported key safety performance results and process-related improvements from the digital transformation initiatives undertaken across the global operations centers of Dura Automotive.

As of Dec 31, 2019, Dura Automotive realized the following performance improvements:

More than 33% reduction in lost-time and Recordable Incidents Rate (RIR) across North America and 53% reduction across Europe

Zero lost-time and RIR across Asia-Pacific and South America operations

The ratio of near-misses to recordable and lost time incidents has increased by 12% globally as an organization

78% Month-over-month average Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPAs) Created and closed in relation to incidents and near misses.

Dura Automotive also reported the following process-related improvements:

Lag-time of reporting recordable and lost time injuries globally decreased to an average 12 hours

Near miss reporting time increased by 100%

A decrease in the severity of near misses and significant improvements in the quality of reporting has been recognized by the EHS team

The rapid adoption of mobile EHS solutions to drive employee engagement has been one of the key driving factors that helped Dura realize such performance and process improvements.

Dura Automotive Systems employs a mature “Integrated Management System” (IMS) framework to drive its global EHS objectives. Built on top of a detailed SWOT analysis that was performed at every level of the organization to collect critical intelligence and various perspectives ground-up, the framework also helped secure buy-in from all key stakeholders on a safety-transformation plan. The organization required a robust, comprehensive, and mobile-first EHS solution-suite that could help in the execution of the IMS framework and support organizational EHS objectives with actionable and real-time data insights.

“Dura has been a frontrunner in developing and adopting effective strategies to realize our ultimate goal of instilling a culture of safety across our global operations,” said Jessica Jannaman, Global Director of EHS & Energy at Dura Automotive Systems. “Our partnership with ProcessMAP positions us to not only be a change-enabler for our employees, customers and partners, but also be a champion of safety-driven operational excellence,” she added.

“The deeply encouraging results achieved through our engagement prove operational processes require a robust digital platform to be truly effective,” said Dave Rath, CEO of ProcessMAP Corporation. “As we continue to expand the scope of our engagement to include Connected Devices and Connected Workers, the potential to drive even stronger and more broad-based safety performance is limitless,” he added.

ProcessMAP and Dura Automotive recently partnered to present an open-to-all webinar on the topic of “Aligning Strategy, Culture and Technology to Develop a Multi-year Roadmap for EHS Excellence”, which can be accessed on-demand here.

About Dura Automotive Systems

DURA Automotive Systems is a leading global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of innovative solutions that drive the evolution of mobility. Founded in 1914, the company invests in five pillars of technological advancement including vehicle lightweighting, design aesthetics, amalgamated mechatronics, advanced safety & advanced mobility, and the fusion of HMI’s with infotainment. DURA employs more than 9,400 people in 14 countries. The company markets complete systems and modules to leading automakers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. Information about DURA and its products is available at www.duraauto.com

About ProcessMAP Corporation

ProcessMAP is the leading EHS process and data intelligence platform that empowers our customers to minimize risk, assure compliance and ensure safety. ProcessMAP’s analytics-driven cloud platform and advanced mobile-first solutions enable digital transformation, process consistency and data harmonization to drive actionable intelligence. We are headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with locations across the globe, serving more than 3 million users in 27+ languages in over 140 countries. For more information, visit www.processmap.com

