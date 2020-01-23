EMQ Bolsters International Money Transfers into China

Providing customers globally with direct access to the world’s second largest remittance-receiving country

HONG KONG & BEIJING–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BeltAndRoad–EMQ, a global financial settlement network today announced that customers from around the world can make secure and reliable cross-border money transfers to their family or friends leveraging the company’s extensive real-time pay-out network. EMQ has the widest coverage in China, currently covering 126 banks and will be expanding to over 150 banks in the coming months.

“China is an extremely important market in our global growth strategy as it is the world’s second largest recipient of remittances with $67 billion in currency flow into the country in 2018, according to the World Bank,” said Max Liu, co-founder and CEO of EMQ. “Since we launched our China gateway two years ago, we have continued to invest in our network infrastructure and strengthen our compliance capabilities in the region to deliver a faster, efficient and cost effective cross-border settlement platform that allows our customers to send money from anywhere in the world into China.”

Powered by EMQ’s global financial settlement network, our China gateway enables customers from around the world to seamlessly transfer money, in real-time and directly back home to their families. This provides greater access to digital financial services for the Chinese population.

“At EMQ, our customers are at the heart of our business and we always strive to launch services that add value to them with greater flexibility and cost savings,” said Steven Liu, Head of Business Development, APAC. “With the upcoming Chinese New Year holidays, we anticipate another year of strong demand in international money transfers and we are well-positioned to continue providing our global customers with the most compliant, end-to-end cross-border solutions leveraging on our comprehensive network across China.”

EMQ operates a global financial settlement network that currently spans across Europe, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Japan, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Taiwan and the Philippines, with expansion underway across key business markets in the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

About EMQ

EMQ operates a global financial settlement network that provides a faster, more affordable and transparent cross-border settlement solution for businesses around the world, while adhering to complex regulations and compliance standards in different markets. Our flexible network infrastructure has been built to effectively settle any cross-border movement of capital and can be deployed across multiple vertical industries for a broad range of services, including e-commerce, merchant settlement, procurement, remittance, payroll, etc. www.emq.com.

