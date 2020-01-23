FUJIFILM Launches the GF 45-100mm f/4 Lens, X-T200 Mirrorless Camera and XC 35mm f/2 Lens; Now Available for Preorder at B&H Photo

43 mins ago Staff

Photography News: FUJIFILM has released the GF 45-100mm f/4 LM WR lens for the GFX medium format system, the APS-C X-T200 mirrorless interchangeable lens camera, and the XC 35mm f/2 lens for X-series cameras


NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#photography–B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the FUJIFILM GF 45-100mm f/4 LM WR lens for the GFX medium format system, the APS-C Fujifilm X-T200 mirrorless interchangeable lens entry-level X-series camera, and the XC 35mm f/2 lens for the X series.

The new Fuji GF 45-100mm f/4 LM WR lens is a lightweight mid-range zoom with a 35mm equivalent focal length of 35-79mm—ideal for street shooting, general photography, and portraiture. The lens features a fast linear autofocus motor and is weather sealed. It is a surprisingly light and portable companion to the GFX bodies.

FUJIFILM GF 45-100mm f/4 R LM OIS WR Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1541203-REG/fujifilm_600021497_gf_45_100mm_f_4_r.html

  • FUJIFILM G Mount
  • 36-79mm (35mm Equivalent)
  • Aperture Range: f/4 to f/32
  • Three Aspherical Elements
  • One Super ED Element, One ED Element
  • Linear AF Motor, Internal Focusing
  • Optical Image Stabilization
  • Dust- and Weather-Sealed Construction
  • Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

FUJIFILM GF45-100mm f/4 Zoom Lens | First Look

https://youtu.be/ocX8uM5qfbE

FUJIFILM X-T200 Mirrorless Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1541197-REG/fujifilm_16645072_x_t200_mirrorless_digital_camera.html

Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Digital Camera – Silver

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1541198-REG/fujifilm_16645618_x_t200_mirrorless_digital_camera.html

Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Digital Camera – Champagne Gold

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1541196-REG/fujifilm_16645319_x_t200_mirrorless_digital_camera.html

  • 24.2MP APS-C CMOS Sensor
  • UHD 4K and Full HD Video Recording
  • 2.36m-Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder
  • 3.5″ 2.76m-Dot Articulating Touchscreen
  • ISO 200-12800, Up to 8 fps Shooting
  • Hybrid AF System with Face/Eye Detection
  • Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Connectivity
  • Electronic Stabilization and HDR Video
  • Film Simulations, Clear Advanced Filter

The FUJIFILM X-T200, available in dark silver, silver, and champagne gold, replaces the X-T100 as the entry-level model in the FUJIFILM X-Series APS-C sensor lineup. Featuring a 24.2MP sensor, the X-T200 features FUJIFILM’s famous film simulation modes, a larger 3.5″ rear touch screen, 8 fps shooting, and other improvements over its predecessor, including a new Clear Advanced Filter allowing for enhanced “bright mode” performance.

How Does the FUJIFILM X-T200 Compare to the X-T100? | First Look at YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LquJiT2wECI

Accompanying the X-T200 is the new FUJIFILM XC 35mm f/2 lens, which is the first prime lens in the XC lineup. This diminutive lens features 9 elements in 6 groups including 2 aspherical elements and gives a 35mm equivalent field of view of a “normal” 50mm lens. Paired with the small and light X-T200, this XC 35mm lens gives the X-series photographer a very small and portable package.

FUJIFILM GF45-100mm f/4 Zoom Lens | First Look at YouTube

https://youtu.be/ocX8uM5qfbE

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel conveyor spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With thousands of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contacts

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/﻿

More Stories

Genentech’s Risdiplam Meets Primary Endpoint in Pivotal FIREFISH Trial in Infants With Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy

43 mins ago Staff

Rhône Executes the Final Sale of Remaining Equity in Unieuro S.p.A

43 mins ago Staff

EMQ Bolsters International Money Transfers into China

43 mins ago Staff

Global Bird Scarer and Repellant Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Bird B Gone Inc. and Bird-X Inc. | Technavio

4 hours ago Staff

Zymeworks Announces Pricing of $279.0 Million Public Offering

4 hours ago Staff

People’s Bank of Commerce Reports Earnings

4 hours ago Staff

You may have missed

FUJIFILM Launches the GF 45-100mm f/4 Lens, X-T200 Mirrorless Camera and XC 35mm f/2 Lens; Now Available for Preorder at B&H Photo

43 mins ago Staff

Genentech’s Risdiplam Meets Primary Endpoint in Pivotal FIREFISH Trial in Infants With Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy

43 mins ago Staff

Rhône Executes the Final Sale of Remaining Equity in Unieuro S.p.A

43 mins ago Staff

EMQ Bolsters International Money Transfers into China

43 mins ago Staff

Global Bird Scarer and Repellant Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Bird B Gone Inc. and Bird-X Inc. | Technavio

4 hours ago Staff
Close Bitnami banner
Bitnami