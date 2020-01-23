Global Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry Market Estimated to Grow to a Value of USD 9.48 Billion by 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry Market 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry market 2020-2024
The author has been monitoring the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry market, and it is poised to grow by USD 9.48 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.
Our reports on the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in global demand for pharmaceuticals. In addition, growing consolidation in the global healthcare logistics market is anticipated to boost the growth of the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry market as well.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
- Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
- Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service placement
- Warehousing and VAS – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Transportation – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Service
- Customer landscape
- Overview
- Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver – Demand led growth
- Volume driver – Supply led growth
- Volume driver – External factors
- Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver – Inflation
- Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
- Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P
- Deutsche Post AG
- FedEx Corp
- JWD InfoLogistics Public Co Ltd
- Kerry Logistics Network Ltd
- KUEHNE + NAGEL Management AG
- OOCL Logistics Ltd
- SCG Logistics Management Co Ltd
- United Parcel Service of America Inc
- VersaCold Logistics Services
- Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dhssj9
