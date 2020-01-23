Jefferies’ Clients, Employees and Shareholders Contribute $4,000,000 AUD for Australia Wildfires Relief Efforts

SYDNEY & HONG KONG & LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jefferies announced today a total donation of $4.0 million AUD to organizations providing needed assistance to victims of the wildfires in Australia. The firm’s clients helped to generate $1.6 million AUD in donations through Asia Pacific trading commissions on January 22nd. Voluntary donations from Jefferies’ 3,813 employees totaled $400,000 AUD and Jefferies as a firm matched these client and employee donations with an additional $2.0 million AUD.

“We are proud of the entire Jefferies family and in particular, our newly expanded Pan Asian Team, for raising $4,000,000 AUD for relief efforts in Australia following the devastating wildfires,” commented Rich Handler, CEO of Jefferies, and Brian Friedman, President. “We greatly appreciate our clients globally, who directed their trading business to Jefferies as well as the voluntary donations from our employees. We are honored to assist in the recovery, and our hearts go out to those affected by these wildfires. We also thank all the dedicated disaster relief professionals who are working tirelessly to help those in need—they are the true heroes. Jefferies stands with all the people of Australia.”

Contributions in the following amounts will be immediately distributed to the following respected organizations:

Australian Red Cross $1,000,000 AUD Australian Wildlife Conservancy $ 500,000 AUD NSW Rural Fire Service $ 500,000 AUD Victoria Country Fire Authority $ 500,000 AUD Habitat for Humanity Australia $ 500,000 AUD All Hands and Hearts $ 500,000 AUD St Vincent de Paul Society Bushfire Appeal (NSW) $ 100,000 AUD Bushfire and Natural Hazards CRC $ 100,000 AUD Australian Institute for Disaster Resilience $ 100,000 AUD NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service $ 100,000 AUD Port Macquarie Koala Hospital $ 100,000 AUD $4,000,000 AUD

Jefferies Group LLC is the largest independent full-service global investment banking firm. Focused on serving clients for over 55 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), a diversified financial services company.

