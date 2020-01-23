Lattice Diamond FPGA Development Tool Receives Key Industrial and Automotive Functional Safety Certifications

Lattice Diamond software tool for low power FPGA design receives IEC 61508 (Industrial) and ISO 26262 (Automotive) Certifications

Certification of design tool accelerates time-to-market for development of Lattice FPGA-based systems

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that its easy to use Lattice Diamond® FPGA design and verification software environment (version 3.10 Service Pack 3) is certified as compliant with the IEC 61508 and ISO 26262 functional safety standards. These standards are widely used by developers in automotive and industrial applications, as OEMs require mission-critical systems used in their industrial control equipment and vehicles to deliver highly reliable performance with minimal system failures.

Jatinder P. Singh, Marketing Manager, Automotive at Lattice Semiconductor said, “As automotive and industrial developers integrate more electronics into their system designs, they require more hardware options to choose from to better address specific application requirements. Certifying that our Lattice Diamond design software is compliant with both the IEC 61508 and ISO 26262 standards makes our low power, small form factor FPGAs a more compelling hardware option for our automotive and industrial customers, and illustrates Lattice’s commitment to expanding our presence in these strategically important markets.”

“At Tata Elxsi, we provide product engineering and design services across multiple industries, including industrial and automotive. For many of those customers, supporting functional safety standards isn’t an option, it’s a must-have requirement,” said Dr. Milind Gandhe, Vice President – Systems Business Unit, Tata Elxsi. “By having the Lattice Diamond software IEC 61508 and ISO 26262 certified, Lattice has enabled Tata Elxsi to offer Lattice FPGA-based systems to a broader range of industrial and automotive clients.”

Lattice Diamond design software is a complete FPGA design and verification environment optimized for use with low power Lattice FPGAs. It contains all of the design tools and features developers need to program Lattice FPGAs, from initial design concept to downloading the final bitstream to the Lattice device. Designers can get started quickly as the software can accommodate their preferred style of working and provides tools that make common tasks easier, enabling them to complete designs faster and with greater ease-of-use. Designers can choose to use VHDL, Verilog, or a mix of both languages, as well as incorporate IP by dragging and dropping IP components into the design with Lattice Diamond’s IP Catalog tool. The Lattice Diamond software automatically performs the necessary place and route functions to integrate the new IP block.

For more information, please visit: www.latticesemi.com/en/Products/DesignSoftwareAndIP/FPGAandLDS/LatticeDiamond.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design) and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Bob Nelson



Lattice Semiconductor



408-826-6339



Bob.Nelson@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Rick Muscha



Lattice Semiconductor



408-826-6000



Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com