Lionbridge Names Corinne Saunders as Managing Director, EMEA

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EMEA–Today, Lionbridge, a global leader in localization and data training services, announced that former Wolters Kluwer executive Corinne Saunders has joined the company as managing director of EMEA. Lionbridge currently has 51 offices in 26 countries around the world; Saunders will oversee EMEA sales, account management, and marketing operations.

“Europe represents a large portion of our overall business and will continue to be a growth area for our AI and localization businesses. I am very happy that Corinne is coming onboard to lead our efforts across EMEA,” says Lionbridge Chief Executive Officer John Fennelly. “Throughout her career, she’s shown an exceptional ability for driving innovation and understanding customer needs.”

While at Wolters Kluwer, Saunders served as chief executive officer for emerging and developing markets. Saunders will work from Brussels, Belgium.

About Lionbridge

Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For more than 20 years, we have helped companies connect with global customers and employees by delivering localization and training data services in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of one million passionate experts in 5000+ cities, who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers’ customers. Based in Waltham, Mass., Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 26 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.

Contacts

Terena Bell



mediainquiries@lionbridge.com

+1-781-434-6000