Local Favorite, Kalapawai Market, Wins #LoveLocal Grant From Fivestars to Bounce Back From Thanksgiving Burglary

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LoveLocal–Fivestars, the largest rewards and marketing program for local businesses in the US (including 370 businesses and almost a million users in Hawaii), announced today that Kalapawai Market has won the Fivestars #LoveLocal Grant. Fivestars established the grant to recognize local businesses who support their communities but faced unusual hardship in 2019. Kalapawai Market was selected from 2,000 nominations, and their story garnered top votes from thousands of Fivestars members nationwide. They will receive $5,000 and a free year of service from Fivestars.

Kalapawai Market operates three locations across Oahu. For 26 years owner Lindsey Dymond’s family has paid homage to old small-town markets while offering contemporary culinary dishes. Their locations serve as neighborhood hubs and highlight local vendors. They’ve earned numerous food awards and are committed to supporting their community through scholarships, fundraisers, and employee profit participation.

On Thanksgiving Day, their Kapolei location was burglarized, and thieves took off with cash from the register and safe, expensive kitchen tools, steaks from the fridge, and even their Christmas decorations. With the business facing thousands of dollars in losses, an employee decided to nominate Kalapawai Market for the Fivestars #LoveLocal Grant.

Lindsey Dymond said about the grant, “We were so grateful to hear that a member of our staff nominated us, and so many people across the nation voted for us. Their support reinforces our commitment to our employees and local community.”

Victor Ho, co-founder and CEO of Fivestars, said, “Kalapawai Market has been using Fivestars for years to reward their customers, and we’re very happy to help them bounce back. Local businesses are the backbone of local communities but are most vulnerable when misfortune strikes.”

With the grant, Kalapawai Market is planning to offset some of the burglary costs and fund more employee development programs.

