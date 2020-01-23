SignatureFD Announces Multiple Partner Promotions as they Continue to Grow Client Base

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SignatureFD, an award-winning integrated wealth management and advisory firm that helps clients transform their net worth into NET WORTHWHILE™, today announced the promotion of three Atlanta team members to partner.

Colin Sturgis, CFP®, Partner, StrategicPartners

Rob Vaka, Partner, Director of Player Engagement, SignaturePRO

Wade Hill, CFA, CFP®, Partner, SignaturePRO

SignatureFD, which focuses on the financial challenges and opportunities facing high-net worth households, is helping families grow, protect, give and live their wealth through their unique client communities. The new partners include two individuals in SignatureFD’s pro athlete initiative and one working with SignatureFD’s select network of referral partners.

“SignatureFD is on a mission to enhance the lives of our client families with a holistic approach to building wealth that makes a real impact for our clients and the people and causes most important to them,” said Jeff Peller, Co-Founder and CEO of SignatureFD. “These team members have exhibited a sincere passion for helping clients build all pillars of their wealth and adding them as partners brings us one step closer to realizing our mission.”

Rob Vaka, Partner, Director of Player Engagement, SignaturePRO: Vaka works with the SignaturePRO team to help athletes transition their on-field success to off-field prosperity. View full bio and view the full SignaturePRO offerings here.

Wade Hill, CFA, CFP®, Partner, SignaturePRO: Hill helps current and former professional athletes design financial futures that allow them to focus on their career or being successful after their sports career. View full bio.

Colin Sturgis, CFP®, Partner: Sturgis works with clients to help them design a plan that gives them peace of mind. He offers the high-touch level of service and guidance that comes from over fifteen years of experience in the wealth management industry. View full bio.

SignatureFD has a highly credentialed team that specializes in comprehensive wealth management and has had a 97%* client retention rate since opening its doors in 1997.

At SignatureFD, we believe people want to use their wealth to do something worthwhile – for themselves, those they love, and their community. Through integrated wealth management services, we help clients create a financial design for life that enables them to protect, grow, give and live their wealth – ultimately transforming their net worth into NET WORTHWHILE™. Our highly capable, collaborative, caring and coordinated team of investment, financial planning and tax experts are committed to proactively helping clients take control of their financial lives and achieve their goals. SignatureFD has 80+ passionate professionals who manage over $4B+ and has had a client retention rate of 97% since opening its doors in 1997.* For more information and important disclosures, visit www.signaturefd.com.

*Please refer to SignatureFD’s disclosures for client retention calculations.

