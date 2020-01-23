Valimail Recognized as a Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Awards Finalist

Pioneering Email Security Company Nominated for Security Trailblazer Award

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#award–Valimail today announced it has been named a finalist in the Microsoft Security 20/20 Security Trailblazer award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation, integration, and customer implementation with Microsoft technology.

“Valimail is honored to be recognized for our groundbreaking approach to email security,” said Steve Mock, vice president of business development for Valimail. “In the past year, we’ve worked with over 3,000 companies using Microsoft Office 365 to provide increased visibility and protection for their email environments, complementing Microsoft’s Advanced Threat Protection and eliminating the need for third-party email security solutions.”

The inaugural Microsoft Security 20/20 partner awards will celebrate finalists in 16 categories that span security integration partners, system integrators and managed security service providers. Valimail has been nominated as a finalist in the Security Trailblazer category.

“The themes for the new Microsoft Security 20/20 partner awards are vision and clarity. Microsoft Security is focused on protecting our customers and there is no vision for the future that doesn’t involve security partners,” said Rob Lefferts, CVP, Microsoft Threat Protection. “We are hosting the first Microsoft Security 20/20 partner awards gala to honor security partners that are making an impact through technology development and customer enablement.”

Only through collaborations can organizations help customers get clarity and become more secure. The security ecosystem must work together to create a vision for the future where people, information, and companies are made safer. Microsoft Security 20/20 provides an opportunity to honor Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions and services during the past year.

Valimail is a pioneering, identity-based, anti-phishing company that has been ensuring the global trustworthiness of digital communications since 2015. Valimail delivers the only complete, cloud-native platform for validating and authenticating sender identity to stop phishing, protect and amplify brands, and ensure compliance. Valimail has won more than a dozen prestigious cybersecurity technology awards and authenticates billions of messages a month for some of the world’s biggest companies and organizations, including Uber, Splunk, Yelp, Fannie Mae, Mercedes Benz USA, and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. For more information visit www.valimail.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Dylan Tweney



VP of Communications



dylan@valimail.com