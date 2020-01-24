Cohesity Announces Significant Expansion in Pune With Long-Term Commitment to the Indian Market

The Data Management Solutions Provider Unveils Bold Plan to Hire 100 Employees in Maharashtra’s IT Capital

PUNE, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohesity announced today that it has opened a new facility in Pune, Maharashtra, and has plans to hire approximately 100 employees at that site, nearly doubling its presence in Pune.

The new office is located in Axis Centra, a modern Class A commercial building in the western neighbourhood of Baner Balewadi and Hinjewadi, which is becoming a popular area for data, infrastructure, and technology companies.

Cohesity’s new Pune site is approximately 16,500 square feet, with capacity for 150 employees. This location will consolidate the company’s existing Aundh and Senapati Bapat Road offices into a single site that is five times larger than the previous offices. Employees in this facility will develop the next wave of Cohesity’s leading software-defined data management solutions for customers focused on backing up, managing, protecting, storing, and extracting value from their data. The technology will also empower customers to solve the critical challenge of mass data fragmentation.

“The decision to expand our product development operations in Pune was a logical step,” said Mohit Aron, CEO and founder, Cohesity. “Pune offers us access to an outstanding talent pool, and we are delighted to be expanding our presence in this market. We are seeing record-breaking demand for our disruptive data management software and our team in Pune will be instrumental in helping us continue to drive innovation that will be embraced by customers and partners around the globe.”

Hiring Talented Employees in Pune

Cohesity plans to hire 100 new employees over the next 18 months to join the 64 employees currently working at the site in Pune. Many of the roles will focus on software engineering and product management and will span all levels from entry level to director.

“The employees in the new Pune office will enjoy a colourful, highly energetic, and collaborative work environment to meet the expectations of modern engineers and tech workers,” said Rakesh Bangera, Pune site director, Cohesity. “In addition to well-equipped workstations, conference room space, and a briefing centre, employees can also take advantage of amenities including a café, yoga room and game rooms complete with foosball, pool, and table-tennis.”

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Cohesity expanded into the Asia-Pacific region in 2018. The company now serves clients around the world in more than 30 countries.

