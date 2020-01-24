Forbes Ranks Ultimate Software #6 on America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2020 List

WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HCM–Ultimate Software, a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions in the cloud, announced today that the company has been named to Forbes magazine’s America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2020 list. Ultimate ranked #6 of 500 companies representing a variety of industries—from technology, healthcare, and retail to hospitality, construction, and finance—with thousands of employees working across the United States.

“Diversity has been a strength of Ultimate’s ‘People First’ culture throughout our company history,” said Annmarie Neal, chief human resources officer at Ultimate. “We take great pride in our employees, and the unique perspectives and experiences they bring to work each day. Our diversity drives Ultimate to deliver innovative HCM solutions and service to help our customers achieve business success. We’re honored to be recognized by Forbes as a diversity leader setting a positive example for the technology industry.”

Since its founding nearly 30 years ago, Ultimate has been committed to providing a workplace that respects, values, and cares for every person as an individual. In 2019, Ultimate launched its companywide “U Belong” program, dedicated to ensuring all employees are comfortable bringing their whole, authentic selves to work. The program builds upon the foundations and principles of Ultimate’s longstanding diversity and inclusion practices, working with leaders and employees across the company to develop a comprehensive, supportive program.

Ultimate has long included diversity and inclusion training as part of its LeadUS development program for current and future leaders. Course curricula includes workshops on creating environments of safety and trust, recognizing and avoiding unconscious biases in the workplace, and embracing creative differences for better collaboration and innovation.

To further promote a workplace culture of inclusivity, equality, and acceptance of all people, Ultimate also encourages employee participation in companywide Communities of Interest—PRIDEUS for LGBTQ+ individuals; Women in Leadership and Women in Technology for women at all levels of the organization; UltiVETS for veterans and active service members; and UltiHOPE, providing a support network for cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers. Because Ultimate’s Communities of Interest are intended to be inclusive, “allies” are welcome to join any community they choose to support and advocate.

Ultimate also offers an extensive benefits package to support its people as professionals and outside the workplace, highlighted by 100% employer-paid healthcare premiums for employees and their families (including same-sex married couples), with coverage for IVF treatments and gender reassignment surgery; a 45% dollar-for-dollar match on all employee 401(k) contributions, with no cap, up to federal limits; company equity upon hiring, with opportunities to earn additional equity for performance; unlimited PTO to help employees relax, recharge, and pursue personal interests; and 3 paid service days annually for volunteering at charities of their choosing.

To compile the America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2020 list, Forbes partnered with market-research firm Statista to survey approximately 60,000 employees working for companies that employ at least 1,000 people across the United States. Survey respondents were asked a variety of questions about their employers, based on the topics of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQ+, and general diversity.

Ultimate is a leading global provider of cloud-based human capital management and employee experience solutions, with more than 51 million people records in the cloud. Our award-winning UltiPro provides HR, payroll, talent, and time and labor management, as well as HR service delivery solutions. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs more than 5,600 professionals. In 2019, Ultimate ranked #1 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Technology and Best Workplaces for Millennials lists, as well as #2 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Women and People magazine’s 50 Companies That Care lists. American Business Awards also recognized Ultimate as its #1 Customer Service Department of the Year in the category of Computer Software–More than 2,500 Employees, while TrustRadius ranked UltiPro #1 in HR Management in its Buyers Guide to HR Management Software. Ultimate has more than 6,600 customers worldwide, including Bloomin’ Brands, Feeding America, First Horizon National Corporation, Phoenix Suns, Red Roof, SUBWAY, Texas Roadhouse, and Yamaha Corporation of America. More information on Ultimate’s products and services can be found at www.ultimatesoftware.com.

