La Française de l’Énergie: 2020 Financial Calendar

FORBACH, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

La Française de l’Énergie (Paris:LFDE) (Euronext : LFDE – ISIN : FR0013030152), leader in industrial ecology, announced today its financial calendar* for 2020:

Wednesday, March 25, 2020:

2019-2020 first-half results

Monday, April 20, 2020:

2019-2020 Q3 revenue

Tuesday, July 21, 2020:

2019-2020 full-year revenue

Wednesday, October 14, 2020:

2019-2020 full-year results

Monday, October 19, 2020:

2020-2021 Q1 revenue

Thursday, December 3, 2020:

General Shareholders’ Meeting

* This calendar is provisional only. The Group reserves the right to modify the above dates if it deems necessary. Results will be published after the market close (Euronext, Paris).

Reuters code : LFDE.PA

Bloomberg code : LFDE.FP

About La Française de l’Énergie

La Française de l’Energie is a Lorraine SME, leader in industrial ecology, specializing in producing the gas present directly in the coal and in the former coal mines of France and Belgium. Thanks to its recognised know-how in geology and engineering combined to its local positioning, La Française de l’Energie supplies gas, green electricity and heat to regional players, replacing imported energy by energy local and cleaner energy. La Française de l’Energie is on a significant growth path and aims to become a major player in the energy sector in Europe. The company is labelled as a young innovative company by Bpifrance.

More information available on www.francaisedelenergie.fr

Contacts

Press
contact@francaisedelenergie.fr
+ 33 (0)3 87 04 34 51

Investor Relations
skennis@aelium.fr
+33 (0)1 75 77 54 65

