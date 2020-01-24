Noble Midstream Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: NBLX) (“Noble Midstream” or the “Partnership”) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Noble Midstream GP LLC, declared a cash distribution of $0.6878 per unit for the fourth quarter of 2019, a 17% increase compared to the prior year quarter and a 2.4% increase sequentially.

The fourth quarter 2019 distribution will be payable on February 14, 2020 to unitholders of record as of February 4, 2019.

About Noble Midstream

Noble Midstream is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by Noble Energy Inc., to own, operate, develop and acquire domestic midstream infrastructure assets. Noble Midstream currently provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. For more information, please visit www.nblmidstream.com.

This release serves as a qualified notice to nominees and brokers as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) that 100% of the Partnership’s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate.

Contacts

Noble Midstream Partners LP



Park Carrere



Investor Relations



(281) 872-3208



park.carrere@nblenergy.com