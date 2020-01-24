Sensient Declares Dividend

44 mins ago Staff

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.39 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on March 2, 2020, to shareholders of record on February 4, 2020.

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and fragrances. Sensient employs advanced technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. The Company’s customers include major international manufacturers representing most of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com

Contacts

Amy Agallar

(414) 347-3706

