Company Profile for Lumileds

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For automotive, mobile, IoT, and illumination companies that require innovative lighting solutions, Lumileds is a global leader employing more than 7500 team members operating in over 30 countries. Lumileds partners with its customers to push the boundaries of light.

To learn more about our portfolio of lighting solutions, visit lumileds.com.

Company:

Lumileds

 

 

Headquarters Address:

370 W. Trimble Road,

 

San Jose

 

 

Main Telephone:

(408) 964-2900

 

 

Website:

www.lumileds.com

 

 

Type of Organization:

Private

 

 

Industry:

Technology

 

 

Key Executives:

CEO: Jon Rich

 

 

Public Relations

 

Contact:

Steve Landau

Email:

Lumileds.Marcom@Lumileds.com

 

