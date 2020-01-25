NantHealth’s Eviti Connect Data Shows Recycling of Chemotherapy and Biologics for Advanced CRC Patients More Common Than Switching to Drug Regimens with Alternative Mechanism of Action

NantHealth Presented These Findings at the ASCO 2020 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH), a next-generation, evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, today announced new real-world data on treatment patterns for patients with advanced colorectal cancer (CRC) during a poster session at the 2020 Gastrointestinal Cancer Symposium sponsored by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

The Symposium, held at the Moscone West Building in San Francisco, CA from January 23-25, provides evidence-based teaching methods and cutting-edge learning science to a diverse audience of leaders in oncology education, doctors and care teams.

NantHealth’s presentation examined therapeutic preferences and treatment patterns among advanced CRC patients using data from NantHealth’s Eviti Connect, an evidence-based treatment intelligence and web-based oncology decision support platform. Detailed information from 6,325 treatment plans was analyzed to identify treatment patterns using regorafenib and trifluridine + tipiracil for advanced CRC patients as third-line of therapy. National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines state that regorafenib and trifluridine+tipiracil are both treatment options for patients who have progressed through all available regimens.

Across all 6,325 treatment plans submitted for this patient population, regorafenib (n=217) or trifluridine+tipiracil (n=144) was the submitted treatment in 361 (5.5%) of the treatment plans, making them the 9th and 13th most frequently requested drugs (excluding growth factors, anti-emetics, and leucovorin) in this setting. While the total number of treatment plans for regorafenib was higher than that for trifluridine+tipiracil, the submission of trifluridine+tipiracil has increased over time, consistent with the latter drug’s more recent introduction into the market.

“Our analysis shows that recycling of chemotherapy and biologics in the late line setting is common and occurs more frequently than switching to a drug regimen with an alternative mechanism of action,” said William A. Flood, MD, MS, Chief Medical Officer for Eviti, NantHealth. “As results cannot be fully explained by clinical trial outcome differences, NCCN guidelines preferences, or HEOR measures, we must delve deeper into why these therapeutic patterns exist to further our mission of optimizing patient outcomes and enabling value-based care in oncology. The uncertainty of what constitutes the ‘best’ treatment for this patient population provides an excellent opportunity to employ available data to guide patient-centered decision making and value-based care initiatives.”

Title: “Real world data on treatment patterns of advanced CRC in 3rd line and beyond”

Authors: William A. Flood MD MS, Neil Margolis Ph.D., Vlad Kozlovsky, Sandeep K. Reddy MD

Abstract #56, Poster Session and Number: C – Anal and Colorectal Cancer

Location: Moscone West Building, Level 1, West Hall

Date and Time: January 25, 2020, 6:30-7:55 AM PT and 12:15-1:45 PM PT

“Our Eviti platform enables access to near-real time data on physician behavior which can provide unique and critical information to pharma, payers, and provider networks to optimize treatment strategies,” said Sandeep “Bobby” Reddy, MD, Chief Medical Officer, NantHealth.

