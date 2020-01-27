DB ETC plc UK Regulatory Announcement: Buy-Back of ETC Securities

22 mins ago

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)– 

DB ETC plc

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Immediate Release 27 January 2020

DB ETC plc (the Issuer)

(Incorporated and registered in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey)

Law 1991 (as amended) with registered number 103781)

Re: Buy-Back of ETC Securities Announcement

The Issuer has agreed to buy back the ETC Securities for the following Series as set out in the table below.

Series

Number of Securities to be bought back

Trade Date

Settlement Date

ISIN:

Series 01 – Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC

90,000

23 January 2020

27 January 2020

GB00B5840F36

Series 11 – Xtrackers Physical Rhodium ETC

820

23 January 2020

27 January 2020

GB00B684MW17

Following the buy-back of the ETC Securities described above, the total number DB ETC plc ETC Securities in issue in relation to this Series will be:

Series 01 – Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC

8,040,050

Series 11 – Xtrackers Physical Rhodium ETC

126,019

Issuer Name

LEI

DB ETC plc

549300SNVSPBXF55RX28

Enquiries to:

TMG.ETC@db.com

DB ETC plc

Contacts

Deutsche Bank AG

