DB ETC plc UK Regulatory Announcement: Buy-Back of ETC Securities
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–
DB ETC plc
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Immediate Release 27 January 2020
DB ETC plc (the Issuer)
(Incorporated and registered in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey)
Law 1991 (as amended) with registered number 103781)
Re: Buy-Back of ETC Securities Announcement
The Issuer has agreed to buy back the ETC Securities for the following Series as set out in the table below.
|
Series
|
Number of Securities to be bought back
|
Trade Date
|
Settlement Date
|
ISIN:
|
Series 01 – Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC
|
90,000
|
23 January 2020
|
27 January 2020
|
GB00B5840F36
|
Series 11 – Xtrackers Physical Rhodium ETC
|
820
|
23 January 2020
|
27 January 2020
|
GB00B684MW17
Following the buy-back of the ETC Securities described above, the total number DB ETC plc ETC Securities in issue in relation to this Series will be:
|
Series 01 – Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC
|
8,040,050
|
Series 11 – Xtrackers Physical Rhodium ETC
|
126,019
|
Issuer Name
|
LEI
|
DB ETC plc
|
549300SNVSPBXF55RX28
Enquiries to:
DB ETC plc
Contacts
Deutsche Bank AG