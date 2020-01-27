DB ETC plc UK Regulatory Announcement: Buy-Back of ETC Securities

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–

DB ETC plc

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Immediate Release 27 January 2020

DB ETC plc (the Issuer)

(Incorporated and registered in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey)

Law 1991 (as amended) with registered number 103781)

Re: Buy-Back of ETC Securities Announcement

The Issuer has agreed to buy back the ETC Securities for the following Series as set out in the table below.

Series Number of Securities to be bought back Trade Date Settlement Date ISIN: Series 01 – Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC 90,000 23 January 2020 27 January 2020 GB00B5840F36 Series 11 – Xtrackers Physical Rhodium ETC 820 23 January 2020 27 January 2020 GB00B684MW17

Following the buy-back of the ETC Securities described above, the total number DB ETC plc ETC Securities in issue in relation to this Series will be:

Series 01 – Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC 8,040,050 Series 11 – Xtrackers Physical Rhodium ETC 126,019

Issuer Name LEI DB ETC plc 549300SNVSPBXF55RX28

DB ETC plc

