DB ETC plc UK Regulatory Announcement: Issuance of ETC Securities
DB ETC PLC
Dated: 27 January 2020
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Immediate Release 27 January 2020
DB ETC plc (the Issuer)
(incorporated and registered in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey)
Law 1991 (as amended) with registered number 103781)
Re: Issuance of ETC Securities Announcement
The Issuer has agreed to issue ETC Securities for the following Series as set out in the table below.
|
Series
|
Tranche
|
Number of Securities to be issued
|
Trade Date
|
Settlement Date
|
ISIN:
|
Series 04 – Xtrackers Physical Silver EUR Hedged ETC
|
114
|
26,000
|
23 January 2020
|
27 January 2020
|
DE000A1EK0J7
|
Series 09 – Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC (EUR)
|
318
|
10,000
|
23 January 2020
|
27 January 2020
|
DE000A1E0HR8
|
Series 12 – Xtrackers Physical Rhodium ETC (EUR)
|
29
|
810
|
23 January 2020
|
27 January 2020
|
DE000A1KJHG8
|
Series 13 – Xtrackers Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC
|
66
|
1,325,000
|
23 January 2020
|
27 January 2020
|
GB00B68FL050
Following the issue of the ETC Securities described above, the total number DB ETC plc ETC Securities in issue in relation to these Series will be:
|
Series 04 – Xtrackers Physical Silver EUR Hedged ETC
|
1,308,250
|
Series 09 – Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC (EUR)
|
22,541,107
|
Series 12 – Xtrackers Physical Rhodium ETC (EUR)
|
57,336
|
Series 13 – Xtrackers Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC
|
27,747,551
|
Issuer Name
|
LEI
|
DB ETC plc
|
549300SNVSPBXF55RX28
