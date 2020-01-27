Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast, 2019 – 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Electronically Commutated Motors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Electronically Commutated Motors Market – Scope of the Report

The recent report on the electronically commutated motors market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape. This study on the global electronically commutated motors market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2019 to 2027, wherein, 2018 is the base year and 2017 and before is historical data. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.

This study on the global electronically commutated motors market also provides data on the developments of important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis. The report also provides an understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the market landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the global electronically commutated motors market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.

Key Questions Answered in Electronically Commutated Motors Market Report

How much revenue will the global electronically commutated motors market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which type of motor is likely to hold the maximum market share by 2027?

Which regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall electronically commutated motors market?

What are the indicators expected to drive the global electronically commutated motors market?

Which region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

What are the essential strategies incorporated by key stakeholders in the global electronically commutated motors market to expand their geographical presence?

What are the major advancements witnessed in the global electronically commutated motors market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.3. Technological Overview

4.4. Key Trends Analysis

4.5. Key Market Indicators

4.6. Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

4.7. Industry SWOT Analysis

4.8. Value Chain Analysis

4.9. Market Outlook

5. Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product

5.1. Segment Snapshot

5.2. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Product, 2019 – 2027

5.2.1. Constant Air flow

5.2.2. Constant Torque

5.2.3. Constant Speed

5.3. Incremental Opportunity Analysis, by Product

6. Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast, by Power

6.1. Segment Snapshot

6.2. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Power, 2019 – 2027

6.2.1. 0 – 750 W

6.2.2. 750 W – 3 kW

6.2.3. 3 kW – 75 kW

6.2.4. Above 75 kW

6.3. Incremental Opportunity Analysis, by Power

7. Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast, by Industry

7.1. Segment Snapshot

7.2. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Industry, 2019 – 2027

7.3. Incremental Opportunity Analysis, by Industry

8. Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

8.1. Segment Snapshot

8.2. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Region, 2019 – 2027

8.3. Incremental Opportunity Analysis, by Region

9. North America Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast

9.1. Regional Snapshot

9.2. Key Trends

9.3. Price Trend Analysis

9.4. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Product, 2019 – 2027

9.5. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Power, 2019 – 2027

9.6. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Industry, 2019 – 2027

9.7. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, by Country, 2019 – 2027

9.8. Incremental Opportunity Analysis

10. Europe Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Regional Snapshot

10.2. Key Trends

10.3. Price Trend Analysis

10.4. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Product, 2019 – 2027

10.5. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Power, 2019 – 2027

10.6. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Industry, 2019 – 2027

10.7. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, by Country, 2019 – 2027

10.8. Incremental Opportunity Analysis

11. Asia Pacific Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Regional Snapshot

11.2. Key Trends

11.3. Price Trend Analysis

11.4. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Product, 2019 – 2027

11.5. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Power, 2019 – 2027

11.6. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Industry, 2019 – 2027

11.7. Instruments Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, by Country, 2019 – 2027

11.8. Incremental Opportunity Analysis

12. Middle East and Africa Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Regional Snapshot

12.2. Key Trends

12.3. Price Trend Analysis

12.4. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Product, 2019 – 2027

12.5. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Power, 2019 – 2027

12.6. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Industry, 2019 – 2027

12.7. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, by Country, 2019 – 2027

12.8. Incremental Opportunity Analysis

13. South America Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Regional Snapshot

13.2. Key Trends

13.3. Price Trend Analysis

13.4. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Product, 2019 – 2027

13.5. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Power, 2019 – 2027

13.6. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Industry, 2019 – 2027

13.7. Electronically Commutated Motors Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, by Country, 2019 – 2027

13.8. Incremental Opportunity Analysis

14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Competition Matrix

14.2. Company Profiles [Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials, Business Strategies / Recent Developments]

14.2.1. ABB Group

14.2.2. KSB SE & Co.

14.2.3. WEG

14.2.4. Parker Hannifin Corp

14.2.5. Nidec Motor

14.2.6. Baldor

14.2.7. Siemens

14.2.8. Toshiba

14.2.9. Exlar Actuation Solutions

14.2.10. ASTRO Motorengesellschaft

15. Key Takeaways

