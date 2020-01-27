Xylem to Release Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on February 6, 2020

2 hours ago Staff

RYE BROOK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, will release its fourth quarter 2019 results at 6:55 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 6, 2020. At 9:00 a.m. (ET), Xylem’s senior management team will host a conference call with investors.

The call can be accessed by calling (973) 935-2945 (ID #4880738) or by visiting Investors Events | Xylem US

A replay of the briefing will be available on Investors Events | Xylem US and via telephone until March 7, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The telephone replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 or (404) 537-3406 (ID # 4880738)

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the world’s water challenges. The Company’s products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water, electric and gas utilities. The Company’s approximately 17,000 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York, with 2018 revenue of $5.2 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.

The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all – that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.

Contacts

Media

Houston Spencer +1 (914) 323-5723

houston.spencer@xyleminc.com

Investors

Matthew Latino +1 (914) 323-5821

matthew.latino@xyleminc.com

More Stories

Seven Sklar Kirsh Attorneys Named to 2020 Southern California Super Lawyers List

2 hours ago Staff

Covalon Announces Conference Call to Discuss Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial Results

2 hours ago Staff

JEDEC Honors Dr. Howard Yang of Montage Technology With New Award

2 hours ago Staff

EOS imaging: Information Relating to the Total Number of Share Capital and Voting Rights

2 hours ago Staff

Tubi to Exclusively Stream Robert Rodriguez’s Latest Film and Docu-Series

2 hours ago Staff

Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast, 2019 – 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

2 hours ago Staff

You may have missed

Seven Sklar Kirsh Attorneys Named to 2020 Southern California Super Lawyers List

2 hours ago Staff

Covalon Announces Conference Call to Discuss Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial Results

2 hours ago Staff

JEDEC Honors Dr. Howard Yang of Montage Technology With New Award

2 hours ago Staff

EOS imaging: Information Relating to the Total Number of Share Capital and Voting Rights

2 hours ago Staff

Tubi to Exclusively Stream Robert Rodriguez’s Latest Film and Docu-Series

2 hours ago Staff
Close Bitnami banner
Bitnami